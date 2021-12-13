Here are the films and streamed events at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for January

Steven Spielberg’s triumphant remake of the classic Laurents/Bernstein/Sondheim 1957 musical has garnered rave reviews

The Stephen Joseph film programmer, Steve Carley, says: “Along with films by A-list directors – Ridley Scott's House of Gucci and Spielberg's first musical, West Side Story – we have some smaller, but no less impressive titles, including the ever-reliable Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

“I’m also excited to see Petite Maman: critic Mark Kermode said ‘it goes straight into my list of the greatest films ever made for children of all ages’.

“All that, plus the welcome return of our ever-popular live-streaming season from the National Theatre and a musical extravaganza from the legendary Bill Murray – it makes for a very exciting mix.”

The Lost Daughter, West Side Story, The House of Gucci and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stephen January in January are:

The Lost Daughter (film): written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante and stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard and Ed Harris.

Monday January 10, Tuesday January 11, Wednesday January 12 at 7pm; Thursday January 13 at 2pm and 7pm

West Side Story (film): Steven Spielberg’s triumphant remake of the classic Laurents/Bernstein/Sondheim 1957 musical has garnered rave reviews - Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist star alongside Rita Moreno, who appeared in the 1961 film adaptation.

Friday January 14 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday January15 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday January 17, Tuesday January 18, Wednesday January 19 at 7pm; Thursday January 20 at 2pm and 7pm

House of Gucci (film): Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star as Italian power couple Maurizio and Patrizia Gucci, whose marriage becomes a fight for control of the Italian fashion brand, leading to murder. Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino also star.

Friday January 21at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday January 22 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday January 24, Tuesday January 25 at 7pm

Petite Maman (French with English subtitles): Eight year-old Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother's childhood home. One day she meets the mysterious Marion, a girl the same age as her, building a house in the surrounding woods. The Guardian gave Petite Maman five stars, calling it a ‘jewel’.

Wednesday January 26 qt 7pm; Thursday January 27 at 2pm

National Theatre Live: Leopoldstadt (event cinema): A new play by Tom Stoppard, directed by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. At the beginning of the 20th century, Leopoldstadt was the old, crowded Jewish quarter of Vienna, Austria. But Hermann Merz, a factory owner and baptised Jew now married to Catholic Gretl, has moved up in the world. We follow his family’s story across half a turbulent century…

Thursday January 27 at 7pm

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (film): Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones in the story of the extraordinary Victorian artist whose cat portraits still enchant collectors today. Look out for cameos from Nick Cave and Taika Waititi.

Friday January 28 at 2pm ) and 7pm; Monday January 31 and Tuesday February 1 at 7pm; Thursday February 3 at 2pm and 7pm

Bill Murray’s New Worlds (event cinema): On Groundhog Day itself, join screen legend Bill Murray and world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler as they rock Greece’s Acropolis with a timeless mix of music, literature and poetry. Captured on film by director Andrew Muscato, they are joined by Mira Wang (violin) and Vanessa Perez (piano).

Wednesday February 2 at 7pm

Cinema tickets are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.