Films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

The theatre's film programmer, Steve Carley, says: “After much delay, Bond is finally back to save the day in No Time to Die, on our screen in November. To mark the occasion, we were hoping to screen a classic Bond as well, but they've been taken out of circulation for the time being. So instead we have the only man who can out-Bond Bond – James Coburn as Flint!

“For music lovers, we have fantastic concerts from The Doors and Cliff. Plus a documentary on Mary Quant by actress Sadie Frost, the latest in our popular Exhibition On Screen series - Raphael Revealed and some great new films, including one for Sopranos fans – The Many Saints of Newark."

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in November are:

Many Saints of Newark: This prequel to the much-admired TV series The Sopranos is set in 1960s and 70s New Jersey and stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, a role originated by his father James Gandolfini in the series.

Monday November 1, Tuesday November 2, Wednesday November 3 at 7pm; Thursday November 4 at 2pm

The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 Special Edition (event cinema): the band's July 5, 1968, appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which took place shortly after the release of its third album Waiting for the Sun and the number one single Hello, I Love You. Also includes a new musical performance by, and conversation with, surviving members John Densmore and Robby Krieger.

Thursday November 4 at 7pm; Friday November 5 at 2pm

The Green Knight: An epic fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger. Also stars Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.

Friday November 5 at 7pm; Saturday November 6 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday November 8, Tuesday November 9, Wednesday November 10 at 7pm

No Time to Die: the latest James Bond movie sees Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007. The star-studded cast includes Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes and Rami Malek.

Friday November 12 at 2pm; Saturday November 13, Monday November 15, Tuesday November 16, Wednesday November 17 at 7pm

Cliff Richard LIVE – The Great 80 Tour (event cinema): Encore screenings of Cliff Richard’s Royal Albert Hall performance on October 27.

Friday November 12 at 7pm; Saturday November 13 at 2pm

Our Man Flint: A 1966 James Bond spoof starring James Coburn as the super-cool Derek Flint outwitting a trio of mad scientists bent on world domination by controlling the weather.

Thursday November 18 at 2pm and 7pm

Exhibition on screen: Raphael Revealed (event cinema): Marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. With over 200 masterpieces – over 100 of which have been brought together for the first time – this major exhibition celebrates the life and work of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino.

Friday November 19 at 7pm; Saturday November 20 at 2pm

The French Dispatch: The long-awaited new movie from the brilliantly creative Wes Anderson follows the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper as it creates its final issue. A remarkable ensemble cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalomet, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Live Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Jason Schwartzman and Anjelica Houston.

Friday November 19 at 2pm; Saturday November 20 at 7pm; Monday November 22, Tuesday November 23, Wednesday November 24 at 7pm; Thursday November 25 at 2pm

Quant: The first official feature documentary celebrating the incredible life of one of the most influential icons of the 20th Century, fashion designer Dame Mary Quant. Featuring contributions from Kate Moss, Vivienne Westwood, Edward Enninful, Dave Davies, Charlotte Tilbury, Jasper Conran and Zandra Rhodes as well as Mary’s family and peers.

Thursday November 25 at 7pm; Friday November 26 at 2pm

Last Night in Soho: An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Directed by Edgar Wright, the cast includes Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp.

Friday November 26 at 7pm; Saturday November 27 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday November 29, Tuesday November 30 at 7pm

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live streamings, £17.