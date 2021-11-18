Cinema times: These are the films showing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough from Thursday November 18 to Thursday November 25

Designer Mary Quant is the subject of a film being shown at the Stephen Joseph Theatre this month

Our Man Flint: A 1966 James Bond spoof starring James Coburn as the super-cool Derek Flint outwitting a trio of mad scientists bent on world domination by controlling the weather.

Thursday November 18 at 2pm and 7pm.

Exhibition on screen: Raphael Revealed (event cinema): Marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. With over 200 masterpieces – over 100 of which have been brought together for the first time – this major exhibition celebrates the life and work of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino.

Friday November 19 at 7pm; Saturday November 20 at 2pm.

The French Dispatch: The long-awaited new movie from the brilliantly creative Wes Anderson follows the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper as it creates its final issue.

A remarkable ensemble cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalomet, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Live Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Jason Schwartzman and Anjelica Houston.

Friday November 19 at 2pm; Saturday November 20 at 7pm; Monday November 22, Tuesday November 23, Wednesday November 24 at 7pm; Thursday November 25 at 2pm.

Quant: The first official feature documentary celebrating the incredible life of one of the most influential icons of the 20th Century, fashion designer Dame Mary Quant.

Featuring contributions from Kate Moss, Vivienne Westwood, Edward Enninful, Dave Davies, Charlotte Tilbury, Jasper Conran and Zandra Rhodes as well as Mary’s family and peers.

Thursday November 25 at 7pm; Friday November 26 at 2pm.

Last Night in Soho: An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer.

However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the cast includes Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp.

Friday November 26 at 7pm; Saturday November 27 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday November 29, Tuesday November 30 at 7pm.

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live streamings, £17.

The box office is currently open for in-person bookings from noon to 5pm on non-show days; noon to 7.30pm on days with an evening show; 11am to 7.30pm on matinee days, or call on 01723 370541.