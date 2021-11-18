Cinema times: These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Thursday November 18 to Thursday November 25

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough all week. It is a sequel to the 1984 Ghostbusters movie which starred Bill Pullman, Dan Ackroyd and Sigourney Weaver

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Thursday November 18 to Thursday November 25

The Eternals (12A): The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

Thursday November 18 at 1.30pm.

SEE film times for the Stephen Joseph Theatre hereGhostbusters: Afterlife (12A): When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Thursday November 18 to to Thursday November 25, daily at 5pm and 8pm.

Saturday November 20, Sunday November 21 and Wednesday November 24 at 2pm.

Boss Baby 2 (PG): The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again.