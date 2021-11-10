Cinema information: film times for Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday November 11 to Thursday November 18
These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough this week and beyond.
The Eternals (12A): the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.
Thursday November 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm; Friday November 12 to Wednesday November 17 7.30pm; Thursday November 18 at 1.30pm.
No Time To Die (12A): James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Friday November 12 to Wednesday Novmber 17 at 1pm.
Dune (12A): Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.
Friday November 12 to Wednesday November 17 at 4.15pm.
Addams Family 2 (PG): Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.
Saturday November 13 at 10.30am.
Boss Baby 2 (PG): The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business.
Sunday November 14 at 10.30am.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (12A): When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
From Thursday November 18 to Thursday November 25 at 5pm and 8pm.
Tickets from: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/