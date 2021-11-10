Cinema information: film times for Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday November 11 to Thursday November 18

Dune opens at the Hollywood Plaza this week

The Eternals (12A): the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

Thursday November 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm; Friday November 12 to Wednesday November 17 7.30pm; Thursday November 18 at 1.30pm.

No Time To Die (12A): James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Friday November 12 to Wednesday Novmber 17 at 1pm.

Dune (12A): Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

Friday November 12 to Wednesday November 17 at 4.15pm.

Addams Family 2 (PG): Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.

Saturday November 13 at 10.30am.

Boss Baby 2 (PG): The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business.

Sunday November 14 at 10.30am.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (12A): When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.