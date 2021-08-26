Mother and daughter team up for exhibition at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery

Professor Sean Paling (left) explains Dark Matter at the opening of Coastal at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery; also pictured are exhibiting artists Hannah (centre) and Jo (right) Chesterman.

The exhibition was opened by special guest, Professor Paling, Director and Senior Scientist in research into dark matter at Boulby Mine and Sheffield University, and was attended by the Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild.

Since their training at Leeds College of Art and Manchester Metropolitan University respectively, Jo and Hannah have individually pursued their painting and exhibiting practices covering a wide range of subject matter.

In this Whitby exhibition, they have joined forces for the first time to explore a single theme.

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, at the opening of the Coastal exhibition at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery. She is looking at the painting, A Quiet Place in the Universe, by Hannah Chesterman, which features Boulby mine.

They have both had a long-held fascination with the North East coast of England and this exhibition is the meeting of two artistic sensibilities exploring different aspects of a common theme, where Jo looks seaward and Hannah landwards.

Looking seawards Jo’s haunting monochrome drawings and paintings are predominantly concerned with the natural environment and climatic conditions.

Hannah’s striking paintings look landward, where man’s influence may be seen, but not exclusively so.

While Jo responds to cloud forms over a distant headland Hannah looks at markers past and present including two observational experiments, both on display at the Whitby Museum, which shares a building with the Pannett Art Gallery.

One is of the 18th Century tempest prognosticator, the other a current scientific project related to the search for Dark Matter sited in the deep underground laboratory at Boulby Mine.

The exhibition on until September 26.

The gallery is open 10.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Friday.

Last admission is half an hour before closing, gallery entrance free.