Modern retelling of the Odyssey coming to the Yorkshire Coast - here's how you can star in the film

The poster for the casting sessions. (Animated Objects)

Animated Objects Theatre Company is running filming and casting sessions for volunteers along the coast to take part in their new project.

The Odyssey – An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast will consist of several 10-minute films telling the story of Homer’s ancient story of the Trojan Wars but reinvented to be set in the future, with our stunning coastline as the dramatic backdrop.

The films will be available for people to view for free online from November onwards.

Lee Threadgold, artistic director, said: “We’re currently looking for people aged over 16, and no previous experience is required – just the enthusiasm to be part of something involving the wider community.”

Each of the sessions will be split into two halves, where the company will be filming and casting for both speaking and non-speaking parts.

Those wishing to speak could be playing goddesses and gods, kings and queens and heroes and heroines.

The non-speaking parts are for warriors and soldiers of Troy and the company needs women and men who are happy to get armoured up and bring some physicality to recreate some iconic scenes from the epic battles.

Lee added: “There will be a sci-fi spin. Think lightsabers and lasers rather than togas and swords.”

The project has been inspired by the Yorkshire Coast.

Lee said: “Every single town and village is completely different, even North and South Bay are completely different to each other.

“We’re using beaches and headlands, cliffs and briggs to bring the story to life.”

The Odyssey project will take place over the next three years and alongside the films will include illuminations, animation, sculpture, dance, giant puppetry and parades with the community as the stars.

To follow the project and find out about live events visit animatedobjects.org/Odyssey.htmlWhere can you get involved?

Filming sessions are taking place this month in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey. If you would like to take part in a session email [email protected] or ring 01723 378906.

Filey Evron Centre , Sept 21

5pm - 6.15pm - speaking roles; 6.30pm - 7.30pm warriors.

Whitby Coliseum, Sept 28

4.30pm - 6pm - speaking roles; 6pm - 7pm warriors.

Scarborough YMCA, Sept 30