WIN: Tickets to see Kings Of Leon and The Sherlocks at Sheffield Arena this Saturday

Kings Of Leon, who have performed at the venue five times, are best known for their global hits including Sex Is On Fire, Use Somebody, Notion and Radioactive.

They have released seven studio albums and the last five have all topped the UK chart, with most recent offering WALLS taking the top spot both sides of the Atlantic.

They were recently nominated for Best International Group at the BRIT Awards and Best International Band at the VO5 NME Awards.

The band - due on stage at Sheffield Arena at 8.30pm - consists of three brothers Caleb Followill, on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Nathan, on drums, percussion, backing vocals and Jared, on bass guitar and backing vocals, with their cousin Matthew Followill, on lead guitar and backing vocals.

Special guests, making their Sheffield Arena debut on one of the biggest nights of their lives, are the city's own new Radio 1 indie stars and band of brothers The Sherlocks - singer songwriter Kiaran Crook, drummer Brandon, guitarist Josh Davidson and bassist Andy.

Their eagerly anticipated debut album, Live For The Moment, is set to soar up the charts with thousands of pre-orders ahead of its release on August 18 - order it now and also get more information about the band at www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.

WATCH VIDEO: The Sherlocks to play Sheffield Arena supporting Kings Of Leon. This was filmed and written before the Manchester Arena attack - CLICK HERE.

Arena bosses are recommending concert-goers wanting to see The Sherlocks - due on stage at 7.30pm - should arrive at the venue for the doors opening time of 6pm, in light of extra security measures. Full details - CLICK HERE.

It follows the recent attack and subsequent temporary closure of the main area outside Manchester Arena, which resulted in the cancellation of The Kings of Leon and The Sherlocks support gig, which was scheduled for Friday.

Manchester Arena ticket holders, who have been offered a full refund from their point of purchase, are also invited to re-book tickets for the Sheffield Arena show, subject to availability, with no booking fees. For more - CLICK HERE.

