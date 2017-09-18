WIN: Tickets to Battle Of Britain ACB 70 cage fighting at Sheffield Arena this Saturday

A Mixed Martial Arts fight that has been years in the making will happen this weekend at Sheffield Arena and we have a knockout prize - tickets to be won every day this week to see it for FREE.

Battle Of Britain ACB 70 will feature Yorkshire's own Scott Askham, from Hemsworth, going toe-to-toe with 'The Bigslow' Luke Barnatt, in what has been dubbed Britain’s biggest domestic cage fight of all time.

It all happens at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, September 23.

And every weekday - until Friday - we are giving away tickets to see the action in our easy to enter free draw. Full details below.

GUARANTEE TICKETS: Make sure of your seat for this ACB 70 Sheffield - Battle Of Britain event at Sheffield Arena. Tickets are from just £20. Buy now from the Arena in person, call 0114 256 56 56 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

Both British main event fighters - Askham and Barnatt - have had illustrious careers with their paths intertwining, overlapping but never meeting, until now.

Having both achieved titles in promotions domestically and abroad and with them both having fought in the UFC prior to joining ACB the question has often been asked as to who would take the win if these monster middleweights ever did collide in the cage.

That is a question that will have an answer come September 23.

The war of words has been intense on the run up to this fight and when they met in the cage at ACB 65 to announce this fight back in July those words almost came to blows as the intensity and genuine dislike for one another was almost too much for the two fighters to contain.

WATCH: We streamed the latest event on Facebook Live - including Askham and Barnatt's brush up in the ring. Watch it now on demand, for a taste of what's in store this weekend - CLICK HERE.

Battle of Britain ACB 70 action at Sheffield Arena September 23, 2017

YOUTUBE: For the best moments of ACB 65, which took place at Sheffield Arena - or CLICK HERE.

What became clear on that night, and what is on the line on September 23, is much more than just victory and another notch on one of their prolific records.

This is about cementing their place as one of the greatest British middleweights of their generation.

One will leave with their legacy intact and the bragging rights that come with it while the other will leave not just with the burden of defeat but with the shadow of their opponent that will loom over them and their careers from that day forward.

Battle of Britain ACB 70 coming to Sheffield Arena

FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS SEE BELOW.

Askham and Barnatt have both flown the flag for the country in the middleweight division at home and abroad but this is the first time they have met and fans have been calling for the fight to settle sll bragging rights.

Some thought the clash was set to be filed in the 'what if' section of UK MMA after Barnatt made the move to Light-Heavyweight for his most recent fight against Swedish Man Mountain Max Nunes.

But after the Cambridge fighter dispatched Nunes in under a round he took to the mic to call out Askham.

Askham says: "He doesn't know what he's talking about! He's the one who's been knocked out twice and I've never been finished. This fight has been a long time coming and I'm coming to take his head clean off!'

Barnatt, the higher ranked fighter of the two, said 'The fight's not the hard part, the weight cut is the toughest part of me fighting at middleweight but I will make that weight one more time, knock him out and then get back to chasing down that light-heavyweight belt'.

A full night of MMA fights will fill the undercard.

For updates visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

WIN TICKETS: For a chance to win one of two pairs of tickets EVERY DA this week until Friday enter our free prize draw by completing our online entry form, by email or Twitter.

Online Entry Form: Complete and submit your entry using our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

E-mail: Send your full name, address, email and phone number to raza.zulfiqar@jpress.co.uk, with #JPcompACB702 in the subject field.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompACB702 tweets.

But hurry. Deadline is Friday, September 22, 5pm. Transport not included. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes cannot be exchanged.

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and data marketing rules apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

TICKET PRICES:

For tickets booked through the ticket hotline 0114 256 56 56 or online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

£140 (£125 ticket plus a £15 booking fee); £112 (£100 ticket plus a £12 booking fee); £84 (£75 ticket plus a £9 booking fee); £56 (£50 ticket plus £6 booking fee); £33.60 (£30 ticket plus £3.60 booking fee); £22.40 (£20 tickets plus £2.40 booking fee).

For tickets booked in person from the Sheffield Arena Box Office:

£131.25 (£125 ticket plus a £6.25 booking fee); £105 (£100 ticket plus a £5 booking fee); £78.75 (£75 ticket plus a £3.75 booking fee); £52.50 (£50 ticket plus £2.50 booking fee); £31.50 (£30 ticket plus £1.50 booking fee); £21 (£20 ticket plus £1 booking fee).

Tickets are limited to four per person. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult. For full booking information, the venue's general security procedures and show times, which will be posted here - CLICK HERE.