What's on listings

Have your say

Your guide to what's on across the region this week

Monday July 24

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 7.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Bernie Clifton Show, 8pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Monday Showtime presented by Hatton Productions, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra evening concert, 7.45pm.

SOUTH CLIFF METHODIST CHURCH, SCARBOROUGH: Tenor XI, 7.45pm.

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday menu with music by Jim Birkett Trio Scarborough Jazz Festival launch, music starts 7pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

ST MICHAEL’S CHURCH, MALTON: Pre-concert talk - Katy Hamilton, 10am. Morning concert - Llyr Williams (piano), 11am.

SLEDMERE HOUSE AND CHURCH: Double Concert II, 7pm.

Tuesday July 25

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 7.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Bernie Clifton Show, 8pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Sister Act, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ray Kirk’s Tea Dance, 1.30pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

ST MARY’S PRIORY CHURCH, OLD MALTON: Sally Beamish in conversation, 2pm. Sally Beamish afternoon, 3pm. Llyr Williams (piano), 8pm

EVENT

HARBOURSIDE, OPPOSITE THE HARBOUR BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Are you prepared to be scared? The Scarborough Haunted Walks take place with the Higher Town Tour at 8pm. Adults £4, children (5-12) £2. For enquiries and special group bookings please telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.

Wednesday July 26

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Playreading - Flase Flag, 7.15pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Bernie Clifton Show, 8pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Sister Act, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra evening concert, 7.45pm.

THE CASK, SCARBOROUGH: Jamie Taylor is the guest of Scarborough Jazz Club, doors open 8pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

ALL SAINTS’ CHURCH, HOVINGHAM: Coffee concert - Amy Harman/Alasdair Beatson, 11am.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: Folk music workshop, 2pm.

LONG GALLERY, CASTLE HOWARD: Chloe Hanslip and Danny Driver, 7pm.

ALL SAINTS’ CHURCH, SLINGSBY: Late-night candlelit Mozart 3, 9.45pm.

Thursday July 27

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Marc Atkinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MONTFORD HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 1.30pm and 7pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Sister Act, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: National Theatre live presents Angels in America - part two Perestroika, 7pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra gala concert, 7.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: National Theatre Live streaming - Angels in America part two, 7pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Grimsby, Cleethorpes and District Youth Orchestra, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: DMP presents Toots and the Maytals plus special guests, 7pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

ST OSWALD’S CHURCH, FILEY: Coffee concert, 11am.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Piano and chamber music workshop, 2pm. Young artist platform 5 - Ryedale School, 4.30pm.

AMPLEFORTH ABBEY: The Tallis Scholars, 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.