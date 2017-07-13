What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday July 14

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Darren Poyzer, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: The Supermodels, 9pm.

THE BADGER HOUNDS, HINDERWELL: Manhattan Jazz, 8pm-10.30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sunbeam, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Bring on the Bollywood, 7.30pm.





MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Elvis - The Legacy starring Mark Summers, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: John Watton, 8pm-10pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

PICKERING PARISH CHURCH: Coffee concert - Royal Northern Sinfonia, 11am.

HOVINGHAM HALL: Gala concert - Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, 5.30pm.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby Sea Festival - Whitby Ahoy, 12pm.





Saturday July 15

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 9pm.

HALF MOON, NORTON-ON-DERWENT: Newtonbury Music Festival featuring The Brontes and The Supermodels, 7.30pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock (4 piece classic rock covers), 9.15pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Donna Marie. Right across the board vocalist, 9pm until late.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Twister duo playing music from the 60s to present day, 9.30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Revolver, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Bring on the Bollywood, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Eric Brace and Peter Cooper, 7.30pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

AMPLEFORTH COLLEGE THEATRE: Ryedale Festival Opera - The Garden of Disguise 1, 6pm.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby Sea Festival - Whitby Ahoy, 12pm.

HARBOURSIDE, OPPOSITE THE HARBOUR BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Are you prepared to be scared? The Scarborough Haunted Walks take place with the Lower Town Tour at 8pm. Adults £4, children (5-12) £2. For enquiries and special group bookings please telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.

Sunday July 16

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session, 2pm-7pm.

THE SUN INN, PICKERING: Open mic session, 2pm-5pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Frankie Valli tribute, 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

HALF MOON, NEWTON ON DERWENT: Newtonbury Music Festival featuring The Brontes and The Supermodels, 6pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra afternoon concert, 2.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Easy Street, 7pm-9pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Young artist platform 1 - Yorkshire Young Musicians, 4pm.

THE SALOON, DUNCOMBE PARK, HELMSLEY: Pre-concert talk with Elizabeth Wilson, 5.45pm. Turth’s Disguise I, 7pm.

ALL SAINTS’ CHURCH, HELMSLEY: Late-night candlelit Mozart 1, 9.45pm.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby Sea Festival - Whitby Ahoy, 12pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moor Stories - Rich in beautiful landscapes, industrial heritage and iconic ruins, the North York Moors is also rich in stories, from the Battle of Byland to the legends surrounding Roseberry Topping. Ian Scott Massie has walked, sketched, written and painted his way across the moors, and the result is an inspiring collection of paintings and screen prints, and an accompanying book. Impressions in Clay - Katy O’Neil's contemporary ceramics and jewellery reflect the throwaway nature of modern life and how it affects the land. She uses found mechanical objects to impress marks onto the clay surface to form designs. A Personal View - Sue Ford presents a personal view of Yorkshire, in watercolour, pastel and mixed media. Exhibitions run to Tuesday 25 July. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk