What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday July 7

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The Woahs, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Ben Parcell and guest, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents Woman in Mind by Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Snake Davis - Sax Classics, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Jesse Hutchinson and Laura Welburn duo, 8pm-10pm.

MANOR FARM, STAXTON: Staxtonbury Music Festival

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Northern Soul Weekender 2017, 7pm.

Saturday July 8

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: KWAME D, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Mr Jim and Friends (acoustic based jamming session), 9.15pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Carmen. Beautiful up to date vocalist.9pm till late.

FLEECE INN. RILLINGTON: Live music with Mark Liddell from 9.30pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents Woman in Mind by Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH CASTLE: Chapterhouse Theatre Company present Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte, adapted by Laura Turner, 7.30pm, gates open 6.45pm. Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.



MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Anne Reid - I Love To Sing, 7.30pm.

MANOR FARM, STAXTON: Staxtonbury Music Festival

ST HILDA’S CHURCH, WEST CLIFF, WHITBY: St Hilda’s Festival Orchestra playing a programme containing Mozart Wind Quintet, Mendelssohn Overture to ‘A Midsummer’s Night Dream’ and Beethoven Symphony No. 8, 7.30pm.

ST MARGARET’S CHURCH, HARWOOD DALE: Concert presented by Tina Roberts, Catherine Sign and featuring the Dene Choir, 6.30pm. Entrance £5 on the door.

HULL CITY HALL: Faith - The George Michael Legacy, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Northern Soul Weekender 2017, 12pm.

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Kirtan Yoga and Bhagavad Gita Club meeting from 1pm to 3pm. Call and response mantra to music. No previous experience necessary, and no charge but donations are welcome. Text 07971 977954 for info.

HARBOURSIDE, OPPOSITE THE HARBOUR BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Are you prepared to be scared? The Scarborough Haunted Walks take place with the Lower Town Tour at 8pm. Adults £4, children (5-12) £2. For enquiries and special group bookings please telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.

Sunday July 9

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Glyndebourne - Hamlet, 6pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra afternoon concert, 2.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Roy Orbison Story with Barry Steele, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

MANOR FARM, STAXTON: Staxtonbury Music Festival

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Mark Gordon and Laura Welburn plus The Funky Choir, 7pm-9pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Northern Soul Weekender 2017, 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moor Stories - Rich in beautiful landscapes, industrial heritage and iconic ruins, the North York Moors is also rich in stories, from the Battle of Byland to the legends surrounding Roseberry Topping. Ian Scott Massie has walked, sketched, written and painted his way across the moors, and the result is an inspiring collection of paintings and screen prints, and an accompanying book. Impressions in Clay - Katy O’Neil's contemporary ceramics and jewellery reflect the throw-away nature of modern life and how it affects the land. She uses found mechanical objects to impress marks on to the clay surface to form designs. A Personal View - Sue Ford presents a personal view of Yorkshire, in watercolour, pastel and mixed media. Exhibitions run from Thursday 29 June to Tuesday 25 July. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk