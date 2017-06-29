What's on listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday June 30

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Purpletones, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Hoodoo Brown, 9pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Gypsey, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Everything Is Possible - The York Suffragettes. The performance begins outdoors before moving into the main theatre, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Mighty Atoms by Amanda Whittington at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair James, 8pm-10pm.

ST PETER’S CHURCH, HACKNESS: Hackness Ladies’Choir in concert at Hackness Flower Festival.

ST MARTIN’S-ON-THE-HILL, SCARBOROUGH: Celebrity recital with Svyati Duo Rebecca Hepplewhite cello and Julian Collings NGS organ (The UK’s Internationally acclaimed organ and cello duo), 7pm.

Saturday July 1

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: King Size Voodoo Traveller - Part 1, 9pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Beggars Bunce.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Back by popular demand Paul Brian. Not to be missed, 9pm until late.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Rick Owen, 9pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Live music from Eddie Grant, 9.30pm.

UNITED SPORTS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Wayne singing Elvis, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Gypsey, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Everything Is Possible - The York Suffragettes. The performance begins outdoors before moving into the main theatre, 2pm and 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Y-Musical Theatre School present Once Upon A Time, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Mighty Atoms by Amanda Whittington at 7.30pm. 2pm matinee.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Joe Stilgoe - Songs on Film, 7.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Showaddywaddy, 7.30pm.

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Tom Townsend Trio, 8pm-10pm.

ST HILDA’S CHURCH, WEST CLIFF, WHITBY: Organ recital – Timothy Miller from Bergan Cathedral, Norway, 7pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Limehouse Lizzy, 7.30pm.

EVENT

HARBOURSIDE, OPPOSITE THE HARBOUR BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Are you prepared to be scared? The Scarborough Haunted Walks take place with the Lower Town Tour at 8pm. Adults £4, children (5-12) £2. For enquiries and special group bookings please telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.





Sunday July 2

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: King Size Voodoo Traveller - Part 2, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Y-Musical Theatre School present Once Upon A Time, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra afternoon concert, 2.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE CAFE, WHITBY: Musicport Open Mic, 1pm-4pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Area Music Centre does the 70s, 6.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Stony, 7pm-9pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moor Stories - Rich in beautiful landscapes, industrial heritage and iconic ruins, the North York Moors is also rich in stories, from the Battle of Byland to the legends surrounding Roseberry Topping. Ian Scott Massie has walked, sketched, written and painted his way across the moors, and the result is an inspiring collection of paintings and screen prints, and an accompanying book. Impressions in Clay - Katy O’Neil's contemporary ceramics and jewellery reflect the throw-away nature of modern life and how it affects the land. She uses found mechanical objects to impress marks on to the clay surface to form designs. A Personal View - Sue Ford presents a personal view of Yorkshire, in watercolour, pastel and mixed media. Exhibitions run from Thursday 29 June to Tuesday 25 July. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Robin Grover-Jacques. Runs until to Friday 30 June. Exhibition open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk