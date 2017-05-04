What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday May 5

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Scott Kiers, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Snatch, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Footloose, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whistle Down The Wind, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Robert Schmuck, 8pm-10pm.

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Susan Herndon and The Bella Counsel, 7.30pm.

THE MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: The Lindsay Hannon Plus quartet. Contemporary top-flight jazz from a band that never fails to create an electric atmosphere, 8pm.





Saturday May 6

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Colin Holt, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Loose Coverz (three piece popular covers), 9.15pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Lively fiddle and guitar York duo, 2 Bob, 9.30pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Something the dog dragged in from 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: An Evening with Geoffrey Boycott hosted by Harry Gration.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Footloose, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whistle Down The Wind, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: AM Danceworx present Dance International, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm. 2pm matinee.

MUSIC

RAILWAY CLUB, SCARBOROUGH: Vicky Fee, 8.30pm.

THE PRIORY, BRIDLINGTON: The Frank Martin Show’ with local vocalist Coz at 7.30pm. A fund-raising concert in aid of the Priory. Rat Pack classics and bar. Tickets £5 from the Priory Shop, on the door or www.bridlingtonspa.co.uk.

Sunday May 7

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Tuppeny Blue and Dave Neil - Sunday session, 2pm-7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: AM Danceworx present Dance International, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Reform Theatre present Hopeless Romantics, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Adams and Greaves, 7pm-9pm.

PAVILION THEATRE CAFE, WHITBY: Musicport Open Mic, 1pm-4pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

THE CRESCENT HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Easy Street with Roger Maughan, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Lady Pank Tour, 6pm.

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL: An afternoon with Mark Howley (classical pianist), 2pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: In Black and White - Printmaker Ian Burke brings us black and coloured relief-print images on Japanese handmade paper - his graphic response to living by the coast in the National Park. Prevailing Sense of Change - Underscored by historic memories of the northeast’s seafaring ports, Martin Fowler’s sketches and paintings record a changing way of life and work. Landlines - Michelle Freemantle presents a series of ceramics whose visual identity is inspired by the colours and markings in fields, tractor tracks, and fence and hedge boundaries. Feature and Fur - Using pastels and acrylics, Diane Todd’s paintings feature texture and colour in wonderful detail, expressing her love of wildlife in the North York Moors and beyond. Exhibitions run until Tuesday 23 May. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Steve Williams. Runs until to Friday 2 June. Exhibition open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

COAST GALLERY, CLOUGHTON: An exhibition of ‘An Alphabet of Scarborough’, text and illustrations by Michael Atkin, runs until Wednesday 7 June. Open 11am-4pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is Whitby Art Society’s annual art show, which runs until May 7. Open Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Three new exhibitions featuring paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a video installation in the new "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk