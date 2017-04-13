What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday April 14

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 9pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sun Beam, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Cyrano, 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: The Three Little Pigs at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Conner Lawlor, 8pm-10pm.

EVENT

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Easter Scooter Rally, 8pm.

Saturday April 15

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Fawlty Towers experience.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Brian Wilson, 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Colin Holt, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Sugar Licks (four piece classical rock), 9.15pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Ric Owen, comedian/singer, 9pm.

CELLARS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Mick Wheeler’s Deetones.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Alice in Thunderland from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS: Mike Lee - Vocalist and entertainer. Songs of yesterday and forgotten ballads from 8.30pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Cyrano, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Esk valley Theatre presents September In The Rain, 2pm and 7.45pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Brassed Off presented by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society, 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: The Sensational Sixties Show at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

MUSIC

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Showaddywaddy, 8pm.

RAILWAY CLUB, SCARBOROUGH: Chris David, 8.30pm.

EVENT

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Easter Scooter Rally, 10.30am and 8pm.

Sunday April 16

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish Folk - Sunday session, 2pm-7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: The Bootleggers.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Brassed Off presented by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society, 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Pasha Kovalev & Anya Garnis - Let's Dance the Night Away at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Miles Gilderdale (Blueflies), 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Paint ’n’ Pots – a joint exhibition by Shirley Davis Dew and Gerry and Lyn Grant. A mixture of paintings and ceramics. Phone 01759 368384 for further details. (Event runs until 28 April).

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Three new exhibitions featuring paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a video installation in the new "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Poetry and Myth - Maggie Moore's paintings and lino cuts explore the role of animals and birds in mythology, religion, poetry and literature. Field of Vision - Sculptor David Mayne offers a response to the wild landscapes of his explorations - stunning woodland, beautiful hills and dramatic moorland. Fusions of Light and Colour - Keith Blessed's vibrant pastel paintings present a true fusion of light and colour - from storm- and wind-lashed moors to sun-drenched coast. Exhibitions run until Tuesday 2 May. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Bren Head. Runs until to 28 April. Open 9am-6.30pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is titled Hidden Treasures of Pannett Art Gallery with many works on a maritime theme. Open Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm from April until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.