What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday April 7

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Darren Poyzer, 9pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Acoustic Brew, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Groove Ninjas from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.



THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Cyrano. Northern Broadsides return with a lively new adaptation of the swashbuckling tale of unrequited love, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magic of Dance 2017 presented by Yorkshire Coast School of Ballet, 7pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Made in India, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Being Brel. Nick O’Connor performs a one-man show which celebrates the life and chansons of Jacques Brel, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: John Watton, 8pm-10pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Cara Mellor and friends, 7.30pm.

EVENT

HULL CITY HALL: New Generation Wrestling, 7pm.

Saturday April 8

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Live music with Spearmint Rock, 9pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: 3 Point Turn, 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Sheepskin (four piece original alternative rock), 9.15pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Animal Club live from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: George England, 8.30pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Cyrano. Northern Broadsides return with a lively new adaptation of the swashbuckling tale of unrequited love, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magic of Dance 2017 presented by Yorkshire Coast School of Ballet, 7pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Made in India, 7.45pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Puccini’s Tosca, 7.30pm.

ROBINSON INSTITUTE, GLAISDALE: Esk valley Theatre presents September in the Rain, a John Godber two-hander with Mark Stratton and Una McNulty, 7.30pm.

BRIDLINGTON PRIORY: Live @ the Priory' Violin Recital with acclaimed young violinist Charlotte Rowan at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from the Priory Shop or www.bridlingtonspa.co.uk. For more details tel 01262 672221 or www.bridlingtonpriory.co.uk

HULL CITY HALL: Northern Soul and Motown Night, 9pm until 2am.

MUSIC

HACKNESS VILLAGE HALL: Annual spring concert with Hackness Ladies Choir, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Eskdale Festival Choir Day, 10.30am.

RAILWAY CLUB, SCARBOROUGH: Richie Cullen, 8.30pm.

EVENT

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Sci-Fi Scarborough 2017, 10am.

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Kirtan Yoga and Bhagavad Gita Club meeting from 1pm to 3pm. New members welcome. No charge but donations are welcome. Text 07971 977954 for info.

Sunday April 9

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma - Sunday session, 2pm-7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.



EVENT

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Sci-Fi Scarborough 2017, 10am.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Bolshoi Ballet Live - A Hero of Our Time, 4pm.

MUSIC

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular, 7.30pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Mambo Jambo, 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL: An afternoon with The Shamrock Experience (folk fusion), 2pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Paint ’n’ Pots – a joint exhibition by Shirley Davis Dew and Gerry and Lyn Grant. A mixture of paintings and ceramics. Phone 01759 368384 for further details. (Event runs until 28 April).

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Three new exhibitions featuring paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a video installation in the new "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Poetry and Myth - Maggie Moore's paintings and lino cuts explore the role of animals and birds in mythology, religion, poetry and literature. Field of Vision - Sculptor David Mayne offers a response to the wild landscapes of his explorations - stunning woodland, beautiful hills and dramatic moorland. Fusions of Light and Colour - Keith Blessed's vibrant pastel paintings present a true fusion of light and colour - from storm- and wind-lashed moors to sun-drenched coast. Exhibitions run from Thursday 13 April until Tuesday 2 May. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Bren Head. Runs until to 28 April. Open 9am-6.30pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs from Monday 10 April to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is titled Hidden Treasures of Pannett Art Gallery with many works on a maritime theme. Open Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm from April until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.