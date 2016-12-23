What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region over the Christmas bank holiday period.

Friday December 23

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil - superb acoustic musician featuring the amazing Anna on vocals and Sax, 9pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 4pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sister Act, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Grand Christmas Prize Draw and Quiz’oke 8pm.



THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm and 7pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: No Knowing - a brand new Christmas comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, 3pm and 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm and 7pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 2pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 2pm and 7pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 7.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

HULL CITY HALL: Mother Goose pantomime featuring a talented local cast and a very distinctive Hull theme. Tickets for Mother Goose are priced from £10 to £14.Visit http://www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre or call 01482 300 300.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Jesse Hutchinson and Laura Welburn, 8pm-10pm.

PRIORY CHURCH, BRIDLINGTON: Benjamin Morris on the world famous Priory Organ performing 'La Nativite du Seigneur' by Olivier Messiaen at 7pm. Tickets £8, concessions £7, available on the door.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

BOYES STORE: BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

Saturday December 24

PUBS

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

CASTLE SPORTS CLUB, CASTLE ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Jeffries.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sun Beam, 9pm.

TAP AND SPILE, FALSGRAVE, SCARBOROUGH: Snatch.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Stereo Jacks (Vocal duo) 8pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Nowhere Now (4 piece rock covers), 9.15pm.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke from 2pm, then the Moonlighters from 6pm.



THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 6pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: No Knowing - a brand new Christmas comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, 3pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: Mother Goose pantomime featuring a talented local cast and a very distinctive Hull theme. Tickets for Mother Goose are priced from £10 to £14.Visit http://www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre or call 01482 300 300.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.



EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

Sunday December 25

PUBS

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quizoke with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

Monday December 26

PUBS

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: ‘Seaside' Danny Wilde (legendary vocal entertainer) at 8pm (Ticket £5 inc buffet).

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke from 12pm until late.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm and 7pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Cinderella, 2pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 2pm and 6pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

Tuesday December 27

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm and 7pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Cinderella, 2pm and 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: Mother Goose pantomime featuring a talented local cast and a very distinctive Hull theme. Tickets for Mother Goose are priced from £10 to £14.Visit http://www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre or call 01482 300 300.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.