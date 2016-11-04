What's on listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday November 4

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Elfland Trio. Keyboard, fiddles, guitar and percussion - traditional - contemporary tunes, 9pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Gervase Phinn, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Clap Trap Productions present Impact, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Open Mic Night, 8pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair James, 8pm-10pm.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Goth Weekend November 2016.

Saturday November 5

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Mr and Mrs Fab duo, 9pm.

CASTLE SPORTS CLUB, CASTLE ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Raving Rupert.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sister Act, 9pm.

CELLARS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock, 9pm.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Goth Weekend November 2016.

Sunday November 6

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Paul Lidell. Solo acoustic musician, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: BB Black Dog and guest, 9pm.

THEATRE

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Bolshoi Ballet Captured Live - The Bright Stream, 3pm.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Rich Adams and The Great American Songbook, 6pm-8pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

BEIDERBECKE’S HOTEL: 'Easy Street' featuring Roger Maughan at 6.30pm.

EVENTS

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Goth Weekend November 2016.

BARONS FITNESS CENTRE: Zumbathon to support charities helping child refugees between 11am and 1.30pm.Tickets available from the fitness centre.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Abbeys and Landscapes exhibition. Joy Lomas is inspired by the majestic and spellbinding history of the abbeys of the North York Moors. Runs until Tuesday 15 November. Free entry, open 10.30am-4pm daily.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Kevin Nutter exhibition of S scapes - seascapes, runs until 5 November. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: In Passing is a personal transect through the unique populace and landscape of the north. Geoff Hewitt’s inspiration is taken largely from people but is also informed by environment. The images present young with old, hope with regret, the extraordinary in the commonplace. Runs until Friday 25 November. The exhibition is accompanied by a workshop on Sunday 13 November. Open Tuesday and Sunday 11am-3pm, Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Sir Frank Brangwyn - Man of the People, exciting exhibition looks at his work from a different perspective co-curated with Scarborough Museums Trust by Dr Elizabeth Horner. Runs until to January 8. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until December and looks at the lives of three local characters: Joseph Sawdon; George Simpson; and Edward Francis Tudor James. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: In Stark Contast - from dark room to digital An exhibition of mainly black and white photographs spanning more than 30 years and covering several genres from David Arnison a photographer with no formal training. Runs until Wednesday 30 November. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Whitby Art Society presents a new exhibition called Scenes of Great Beauty and Drama which runs until Sunday 27 November. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailor’s farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.