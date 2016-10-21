What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 21 October

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Ian and Bob, 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke with Ms DuPont, 8pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Dirty Dancing, 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magical Mozart by Candlelight, 7.30pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: How to Date a Feminist, 7.45pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am, 1.30pm and 6pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: James Aconley and NAP Music Productions present West End Nights, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Jenny Eclair - How To Be A Middle Aged Woman (without going insane), 8pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: This Might Hurt by John Godber, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 8pm-10pm.

THE GRAND HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Flipside Rock n Roll ninth annual autumn weekender featuring Memphis Riders, 7pm-12.30am.

EVENTS

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Musicport 2016.

SCARBOROUGH LIBRARY CONCERT ROOM, VERNON ROAD: Scarborough Film Society present The Second Mother, 7.30pm.

Saturday 22 October

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: A night with Mike Seals-Law, 8.30pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Dirty Dancing, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: How to Date a Feminist, 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Charlie and the Light Fantastic, 10.30am.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am and 1.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: James Aconley and NAP Music Productions present West End Nights, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: This Might Hurt by John Godber, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Shakespeare Piano Recital with Ashley Wass, 7.30pm.

ST OSWALD’S CHURCH, LYTHE: St Hilda's String Quartet in concert with the addition of guest Rob Ellis (viola), 7.30pm.

RAILWAY CLUB, WESTBOROUGH, SCARBOROUGH: Mick Gale.

THE GRAND HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Flipside Rock n Roll ninth annual autumn weekender featuring Juke Box Jive North East, 7pm-12.30am.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Musicport 2016.

Sunday 23 October

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Tuppenny Blue. Local band - original jazz/blues, 2-5pm.

THE IVANHOE: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THEATRE

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Vintage Fair, 10am-5pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Jimmy Carr, The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, 8pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Unique Komedy Ukulele Orchestra - ‘Uke Sexy Thing’, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: North Country Theatre present The Wish House, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Tilley and Townsend, 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Musicport 2016.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLER, DANBY: Abbeys and Landscapes exhibition. Joy Lomas is inspired by the majestic and spellbinding history of the abbeys of the North York Moors. Runs until Tuesday 15 November. Free entry, open 10am-5pm daily (November, 10.30am-4pm daily).

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Kevin Nutter exhibition of S scapes - seascapes, runs until 5 November. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Current exhibition is called Object Relations by Juliet Scott. Open Tuesday and Sunday 11am-3pm, Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Sir Frank Brangwyn - Man of the People, exciting exhibition looks at his work from a different perspective co-curated with Scarborough Museums Trust by Dr Elizabeth Horner. Runs until to January 8. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show exhibition has been extended until October 28. Also showing at Woodend is an exhibition by Nick Wilkinson focusing on the theme of cult heroes and celebrity figures, the exhibition shows his continuing fascination for late 20th century iconography. Runs until 28 October. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until December and looks at the lives of three local characters: Joseph Sawdon; George Simpson; and Edward Francis Tudor James. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Whitby Art Society presents a new exhibition called Scenes of Great Beauty and Drama which runs until Sunday 27 November. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailor’s farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.