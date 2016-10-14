What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 14 October

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Colin Holt. Diverse musician covering folk to jazz, 9pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke with Ms DuPont, 8pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Solid Gold Rock N Roll Show, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Russell Howard, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am, 1.30pm and 6pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: The Season Ticket - An incredible staging of the story that inspired the hit film Purely Belter, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Chris Mountford, 8pm-10pm.



EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Supersonic 70s weekend, 7.30pm.

PICKERING RAILWAY STATION, PLATFORM 2: The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is working with York Normandy Veterans and Everwitch Theatre to create an innovative new verbatim play called Bomb Happy.

Saturday 15 October

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Liam Galashan (Vocalist), 9pm.

THE FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Steph Baker - singer songwriter from Boston Spa, 9.30pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys Tribute Show, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Sing-a-Long-a Grease, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Russell Howard, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am and 1.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: The Season Ticket - An incredible staging of the story that inspired the hit film Purely Belter, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Hatton School of Performing Arts presents Monsters, Myths and Mysteries, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

THE COLISEUM, WHITBY: The In Crowd - all vinyl event, three DJ’s playing all that best in Northern Soul, Ska, Rn’b and Tamla Motown, 8pm.

WESTBOROUGH METHODIST CHURCH, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Lions present the Scarborough Concert Band in a complimentary evening of music and proms, 7.30pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Spirit of the 40s swing era 2016, 7.30pm.





Sunday 16 October

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session. Amazing musicians from across the north attends this established session, 2-5pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Hatton School of Performing Arts presents Monsters, Myths and Mysteries, 2pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am and 1.30pm.





MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Half Hand Hoodoo - featuring top blues guitarist Karl Moon, 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Kevin Nutter exhibition of S scapes - seascapes, runs from 12 October to 5 November. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Current exhibition is called Object Relations by Juliet Scott. Open Tuesday and Sunday 11am-3pm, Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Sir Frank Brangwyn - Man of the People, exciting exhibition looks at his work from a different perspective co-curated with Scarborough Museums Trust by Dr Elizabeth Horner. Runs until to January 8. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays. Dr Elizabeth Horner will give a talk on Brangwyn and his work at Scarborough Art Gallery on Friday 14 October at 7.30pm; tickets are £5.00.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show exhibition has been extended until October 28. Also showing at Woodend is an exhibition by Nick Wilkinson focusing on the theme of cult heroes and celebrity figures, the exhibition shows his continuing fascination for late 20th century iconography. Runs until 28 October. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until December and looks at the lives of three local characters: Joseph Sawdon; George Simpson; and Edward Francis Tudor James. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Whitby Art Society presents a new exhibition called Scenes of Great Beauty and Drama which runs from Saturday 15 October to Sunday 27 November with a preview evening on Friday 14 October 7pm-9pm. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailor’s farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.

LYTHE VILLAGE HALL: Solo exhibition of paintings by Hilary Thorpe, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October, 10am-5pm, free entry. The exhibition consists of mainly local paintings plus a few from further afield. Also limited edition prints and greetings cards.