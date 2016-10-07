What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday October 7

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, solo acoustic musician, 9pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke with Ms DuPont, 8pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am, 1.30pm and 6pm.

DE GREY ROOMS, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Murder mystery - The Curse of the Amazon Pearl, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Choreography competition and evening of dance presented by Yorkshire Coast School of Ballet, 7pm.

MUSIC

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Jane McDonald Live in Concert 2016 at 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Conner Lawlor, 8pm-10pm.

October 8

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAILWAY CLUB, WESTBOROUGH, SCARBOROUGH: Dirty Windows.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE TENNYSON, SCARBOROUGH: Ian and Bob.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Mr Entertainment - Stuart Metcalfe, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

WHITBY PAVILION THEATRE: Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am and 1.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Afternoon of dance 1.30pm and 3.30pm, choreography competition and evening of dance, 7pm. Presented by Yorkshire Coast School of Ballet.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The October Seaside Vintage Fair 2016, 9am-4pm.

October 9

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE IVANHOE: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THEATRE

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am and 1.30pm.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Adams and Greaves Band, 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The October Seaside Vintage Fair 2016, 9am-4pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sue Slack exhibition of Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, runs until 8 October. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Sir Frank Brangwyn - Man of the People, exciting exhibition looks at his work from a different perspective co-curated with Scarborough Museums Trust by Dr Elizabeth Horner. Runs until to January 8. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays. Dr Elizabeth Horner will give a talk on Brangwyn and his work at Scarborough Art Gallery on Friday 14 October at 7.30pm; tickets are £5.00.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show exhibition has been extended until October 28. Also showing at Woodend is an exhibition by Nick Wilkinson focusing on the theme of cult heroes and celebrity figures, the exhibition shows his continuing fascination for late 20th century iconography. Runs until 28 October. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs from October to December and looks at the lives of three local characters: Joseph Sawdon; George Simpson; and Edward Francis Tudor James. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is the 84th annual exhibition by the Fylingdales group of artists. Runs to 12 October. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailor’s farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.