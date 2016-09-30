What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday September 30

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Blanty. High energy and enthusiasm - folk, roots - don't miss, 9pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.



THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Ballroom Dance Sensation - Keep Dancing, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: York Military Wives Choir, 9.15pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: John Watton, 8pm-10pm.

Saturday October 1

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAILWAY CLUB, WESTBOROUGH, SCARBOROUGH: Matthew Addison.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Ballroom Dance Sensation - Keep Dancing, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

TRINITY METHODIST CHURCH, NORTON: Harmonia Ladies Choir in concert, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: TCHA Limberger’s Budapest Gypsey Orchestra, 7.30pm.



Sunday October 2

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Paul Lidell. Solo acoustic musician, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 3pm.

MUSIC

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Blues Festival 2016, 2pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Tom Townsend Blues Band, 7pm-9pm.

BEIDERBECKE’S HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Easy Street featuring Roger Maughan, 6.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sue Slack exhibition of Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, runs until 8 October. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show - Moors and Coast, runs to 30 September. Open 9am-5pm weekdays, 10am-4pm Saturdays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Scarborough's story, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is the 84th annual exhibition by the Fylingdales group of artists. Runs to 12 October. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailor’s farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.