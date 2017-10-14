VIDEO: Elsecar Flavours Food Festival TV chef Barrington Douglas cooks up Caribbean Ackee vegan dish

Yorkshire celebrity chef Barrington Douglas today cooked up a tasty vegan meal in our exclusive video preview of his demonstrations this weekend at Elsecar Flavours Food Festival.

VIDEO: Watch Barrington showing how to cook the vegan meal in our video at the top of this web page.

Barrington, who has been on TV alongside Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsey and Gary Rhodes, is at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley on Sunday, October 15 - alongside Bake Off champ Nadiya Hussain.

Tickets are still available for both days of the event, October 14 and 15, but limited for some of the demonstrations.

Cooking demonstrations will also be given over the weekend by Wakefield based MasterChef quarter finalist Chris Hale, Jenna McCormick, of For Fit’s Sake Ltd, Matthew Benson Smith and DeliVita, hosting children’s pizza making classes.

For more information visit www.elsecar-heritage.com.

Barrington Douglas now a head chef at Cannon Hall Farm

AUDIO CHAT: Listen online to Bake Off champ Nadiya Hussain, who reveals her favourite Yorkshire bake, and Chris Hale cooking up a rum desert on Facebook Live - CLICK HERE.

Larger-than-life chef Barrington, who recently closed his popular Discovery Bay restaurant in Huddersfield to give more time to his family and developing his Barrington’s range of Caribbean-inspired pies, sauces and chutneys, is now a head chef at Cannon Hall Farm.

Today, to promote his Flavours Food Festival appearances, he prepared a dish using Ackee, a natural fruit from Jamaica.

He said: "I just want to give everybody a little bit of a flavour of what I will be doing at the festival. I am cooking a vegan, seliak and vegetarian meal all in one - using Jamaican's natural fruit, Akee - something you will absolutely love.

TV chef Barrington Douglas cooks up this Caribbean Ackee vegan dish

"But I am going to do a little bit of a twist on it and show the fullest flavour I can do for you.

Barrington recently signed a contract to supply his curried chicken pies to Jones Pies, as one of the savouries on offer to football fans at Huddersfield Town’s Premier League games this season.

He is also continuing his outside catering service.

Packed with food stalls and live entertainment, the second Flavours Food Festival will feature an array of local producers, street food and drinks traders, a dedicated craft marquee and a vintage street.

Barrington Douglas coming to Elsecar Flavour's Food Festival

Entry is £5 per person, each day, with an additional £10 to see the Nadiya Hussain cooking demonstrations, Sunday only, October 15, at noon and 3pm.

Other cooking demos - including the ones by Barrington - are part of the entry ticket. Under-14s go free, except for the Nadiya demo. Opening times are Saturday, October 14, 10am to 9pm, Sunday, October 15, 10am to 5pm.

There is ample free parking on site at Elsecar Heritage Centre, with 1,000 additional free parking spaces at nearby Milton Forge field.