Vienna ballet returns to Whitby Pavilion

Due to popular demand, the Vienna Festival Ballet has announced it will return to Whitby Pavilion this year.

The visit follows two sell-out performances last year.

The popular ballet company will present Sleeping Beauty in the Pavilion’s Theatre on Friday December 1 at 7pm.

A classic fairy-tale set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes all combine to portray the struggle between good and evil.

The wicked Carbosse casts a spell on Princess Aurora proclaiming that she will one day prick her finger and die.

The Lilac Fairy changes the spell, and instead on the fateful day the Princess and the entire Palace fall into a deep sleep.

A century later Prince Florimund revives the Princess with a kiss, the Palace awakes and a parade of fairytale characters attend the wedding.

This is set to be their second performance of the year at Whitby Pavilion, as the company also performs the classic tale of Cinderella on Friday June 2 for what’s sure to be another sell-out performance.

The music for the rags to riches story contains a collection of Rossini’s most famous operatic achievements and has been especially arranged for the company.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty’ are on sale priced at £18.50 per adult, £12 per child.

Tickets for both shows are available from Whitby Pavilion’s Box Office (01947) 458899 and via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk