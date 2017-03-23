Quality theatre coming to a village hall near you

Esk Valley Theatre has hit the road with John Godber’s bitter-sweet two hander September in the Rain.

It is the story of Jack and Liz from Yorkshire and their annual trip to Blackpool.

The stresses and strains of married life are brought into focus as the action moves from the 1980s back to the 1950s.

Mark Stratton plays Jack and Una McNulty, who was in Godber’s Muddy Cows at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, plays Liz.

It is directed by Sheila Carter.

“September in the Rain is a lovely two-hander, perfect for touring,” said Mark.

“There are two of us and a stage manager. That means we can go to small, out of the way places.

“We are getting to places that normally do not have theatre,” he said.

“We’ve tried to bring the same standard that you would see in a regional theatre to a village hall,” said Mark. “We can’t match it for scale but with our main season the production values have been high

Tour dates are:

Friday March 24: The Galtres Centre, Easingwold. Tickets also from Galtres Centre on 01347 822472

Saturday March 25: Danby Village Hall. Tickets also from Danby Health Shop

Monday March 27: Hutton-le-Hole Village Hall. Tickets also from Barn Guest House and Tea Room

Tuesday March 28: Ayton Village Hall: matinee 2pm. Tickets also on 01723 862170

Wednesday March 29: Farndale Village Hall. Tickets also on 01751 430323

Thursday March 30: Moorsholm Memorial Hall. Tickets also on 01287 660839

Friday March 31: Fylingdales Hall, Robin Hood’s Bay. Tickets also from Station Road Stores

Saturday April 1: the Milton Rooms, Malton. Tickets also from the Milton Rooms on 01653 696240

Monday April 3: Ingleby Greenhow Village Hall. Tickets also from Fawcetts Butchers

Tuesday April 4: Whitby Coliseum. Tickets also from the Coliseum on 01947 825000

Wednesday April 5: Charltons Community Centre: matinee 2.30pm. Tickets also from Mace, Boosebeck.

Thursday April 6: Evron Centre, Filey.

Friday April 7: Thirsk Town Hall. Tickets also from the Artist’s Palette on 01845 574457

Saturday April 8: the Robinson Institute, Glaisdale. Tickets also from Glaisdale Village Shop

York Theatre Royal from Tuesday April 11 to 15