Cinderella nears sell-out at Pavilion

Vienna Festival Ballet’s performance of Cinderella at Whitby Pavilion is almost sold out! Only a handful of tickets are remaining for the show on Friday June 2.

This will be the third sell-out at the theatre for the ballet company. It visited last year with performances of Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, with both being well received by the full house audience.

Cinderella is one of the best-known rags-to-riches fairy tales of all time, where a mistreated young girl, a glass slipper, two comical ugly step-sisters and a handsome prince combine to make the perfect piece of story-telling.

Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of Cinderella is based on the traditional story, the ballet will surely touch and reach out to everyone’s heart, with its combination of pure classical dancing and a touch of pantomime.

The music contains a collection of Rossini’s most famous operatic achievements and has been especially arranged for the company.

The company returns with The Sleeping Beauty which is at the Pavilion on Friday December at 6.30pm.

A classic fairytale set to Tchaikovsky’s score, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes all combine to portray the struggle between good and evil.

Tickets for Cinderella are on sale now. Tickets from Whitby Pavilion’s box office (01947) 458899 and via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk