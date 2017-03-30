Cast line up to star in Brassed Off drama

This year’s Easter Play by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society is Brassed Off which runs at Whitby Pavilion from April 15 to 18.

Grimley Colliery is set to close as the accountants say there’s more money in it shut than open, even after redundancy payments.

It means 1200 job losses, a dying town and the loss of its brass band.

But under the leadership of Danny, coughing with coal-dusted lungs, the band is somehow transformed into British champions with local lass Gloria whipping up the money needed to get them to the Albert Hall.

The cast is

Director: Katrina Stead

Danny:Ivan Hall

Phil: Paul Burnett

Sandra: Suzy Corrigan

Jim: John Eaves

Vera: Karen McCarthy

Harry: Steve Upton

Rita: Linda Cudworth

Andy: Jordan Butler

Gloria: Megan Harrison

Shane: Rosie Hodgson

Craig: Diego Lorains

Melody: Tomasina Daynes-Hall

Nurses: Carole Harrison. Kenzie Greenwood

Bailiffs, miners an announcers: Edwin Newlyn, Chris Copeland, Peter Skilbeck

Brassed Off runs from Saturday April 15 to Tuesday April 18, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets on www.whitbypavilion.com through the ticket hotline on 01947 458899 and in person at the Whitby Pavilion box office.