Cast line up to star in Brassed Off drama

This year’s Easter Play by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society is Brassed Off which runs at Whitby Pavilion from April 15 to 18.
Grimley Colliery is set to close as the accountants say there’s more money in it shut than open, even after redundancy payments.
It means 1200 job losses, a dying town and the loss of its brass band.
But under the leadership of Danny, coughing with coal-dusted lungs, the band is somehow transformed into British champions with local lass Gloria whipping up the money needed to get them to the Albert Hall.
The cast is
Director: Katrina Stead
Danny:Ivan Hall
Phil: Paul Burnett
Sandra: Suzy Corrigan
Jim: John Eaves
Vera: Karen McCarthy
Harry: Steve Upton
Rita: Linda Cudworth
Andy: Jordan Butler
Gloria: Megan Harrison
Shane: Rosie Hodgson
Craig: Diego Lorains
Melody: Tomasina Daynes-Hall
Nurses: Carole Harrison. Kenzie Greenwood
Bailiffs, miners an announcers: Edwin Newlyn, Chris Copeland, Peter Skilbeck
Brassed Off runs from Saturday April 15 to Tuesday April 18, daily at 7.30pm.
Tickets on www.whitbypavilion.com through the ticket hotline on 01947 458899 and in person at the Whitby Pavilion box office.
