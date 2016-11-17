Ballet compoany returns to Whitby Pavilion with Cinderella story

The Vienna Festival Ballet have announced that they will return to Whitby Pavilion next year after two sell out performances this year.

The company will perform the classic tale of Cinderella in the Pavilion’s Theatre On Friday June 2.

This is one of the best-known rags-to-riches fairy tales of all time, where a mistreated young girl, a glass slipper, two comical ugly step-sisters and a handsome prince combine to make the perfect piece of story-telling.

Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of Cinderella is based on the traditional story.

The music contains a collection of Rossini’s most famous operatic achievements and has been especially arranged for the company.

The company visited the venue in the summer with a sell-out performance of Swan Lake, and have sold-out the 7pmThe Nutcracker on Thursday December 1.

The are tickets available for the 3pm show.

Tickets for both ballets are on sale from Whitby Pavilion’s box office (01947) 458899 and via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk