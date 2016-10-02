Sheffield's Max Restaino finalist on Tin Pan Alley songwriting TV talent show

Sheffield's 20-year-old Max Restaino is tonight revealed as a finalist in a new Tin Pan Alley TV talent show to find the country's top new songwriters.

The series will be be broadcast on ShowBiz TV - Sky channel 266 - on Sunday, October 2, at 6.30pm.

Presenter Mike Read, the legendary Radio 1 DJ, will look at all the dozen finalists in the first programme.

Singer, songwriter, multi instrumentalist and music producer Max will be featured in depth over the coming weeks, along with the other finalists, who were chosen from more than 600 people who submitted a song they had written.

Over eight weeks viewers will see the final 12 songs transformed into the ‘finished product’ by six of the UK’s top music producers.

The show also explores UK song writing throughout the ages.l

The songs will then be judged, commented on and whittled down to a final winner by record executives. The overall winner will fly to the legendary GeeJam Studios in Port Antonio, Jamaica, for a week long recording session.

The winner will also be awarded the coveted Tin Pan Alley PRS winner’s trophy.

Along with the first runner-up they will also be filmed and the footage turned into holograms at Abbey Road Studios. The final six writers will receive a publishing deal for their song from Peer Music and a Tin Pan Alley PRS trophy.

Max's song, Fall, will feature on his debut album, called The Time It Takes - out later this month. He plays all the instruments and produced all the songs. Watch preview video - CLICK HERE.

He is also about to support X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson on her 20 date UK tour throughout October and November, which includes dates at York Barbican, on October 28, The London Palladium on November 1 and a homecoming at Sheffield City Hal on November 11.

The young entertainer is also a special guest on the forthcoming Eliot Kennedy all-star charity concert to launch Jo Heselden-Edwards' Hidden Wounds album for Help For Heroes, also featuring John Parr, John Reilly, The Puppini Sisters and indie newcomers Sundance, at The Vulcan Experience hanger at Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield Airport, on Saturday, November 12.

Max, who trained at Eliot's world famous Steelworks studio, amassed a wealth of experience working with some of the biggest names in show business from Gary Barlow to Donny Osmond and even Peter Kay. He has toured all over the UK building up a growing fan base.

Now he has how own Livin Sheffield Studios, at the grade II former St Silas Church in Hanover Street.

Max, who says influences include Bruno Mars to Stevie Wonder, gives a retro twist to a modern, club, pop production, said: "I was thrilled to be chosen as a finalist for the Tin Pan Alley TV show. Mike Read actually just turned up and knocked on the door to say I was through. It was amazing.

"And everything has come at once. I've also got my debut album out later this month and I go on tour with Rebecca Ferguson, including a date at the London Palladium and my home town Sheffield.

"I haven;t thought how life changing the TV show might turn out to be. I didn't think of it like that. This is more about my songwriting."

The original British Tin Pan Alley was London’s Denmark Street, the home songwriters and publishers for almost a century.

Mike Read said: “British songwriters have given us many of the world’s greatest songs. They are the engine room of the industry. They boost our economy. They give us songs that inspire, comfort, influence, entertain and are part of the fabric of our lives.”

As well as the competition element, the show will feature tales from Tin Pan Alley including the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, The Sex Pistols and Elton John as well as stories behind major hits told by the songwriters themselves.

* The final 12 songs that made it to the TV series - including Fall by Max - can be heard in their submitted form on the show's official web site at www.tinpanalley.biz and the submitted version are also available to download from Angel Air Records at www.angelair.co.uk

For more information about Max visit

www.max-music.co.uk

www.facebook.com/maxrestainomusic

www.twitter.com/maxmusiccouk

www.youtube.com/user/massimorestainovid

www.instagram.com/Max_Restaino