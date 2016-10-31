New acoustic sessions at Sanders Yard Bistro

Sanders Yard, Whitby, is the venue for a new series of acoustic, roots and folk events with a difference.

Jeanette Grainger, of ackyard Concerts, said: “We are planning a number of cosy, intimate evenings of music performed by touring acoustic performers with the addition of food prepared by hosts Sophie and Brian, of Sanders Yard Bistro in Church Street.”

The first Backyard Concert features Suffolk-based John Ward Trio and is on Monday November 7

With a line up of double bass, mandolin and guitar set against the lead vocal of songwriter John Ward, they perform songs both powerful and entertaining. Many of the songs appear on their latest album Sargasso.

Seating is limited. Tickets £10 are available from Sanders Yard Bistro or phone Backyard Concerts on 01947 459044.