National park setting for chamber music

The North York Moors Chamber Music Festival presents The Oculi Ensemble at the Moors National Park Centre, Danby, on Friday November 11 at 7pm.

This evening of classical music, including Haydn – string quartet op 76 no.5 in D Major, Ian Wilson Winters Edge and Schubert – String quartet no.13 in A minor (the ‘Rosamunde’) is performed on the eve of the official unveiling of the 2017 festival.

Musical dirctor Jamie Walton says: “It’s wonderful to be able to perform at the North York Moors National Park, the venue provides a magical backdrop for the musicians. The music festival has gone from strength to strength and has launched its own record label.”

The unveiling of the 2017 festival is on Saturday November 12, 7pm at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Pickering. Bookings on 01751 417795.