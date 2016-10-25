Eliza Carthy to play Whitby Pavilion

Eliza Carthy and the Wayward Band to release new album Big Machine and play a hometown gig at Whitby Pavilion.

Robin Hood’s Bay folk pioneer Eliza Carthy will release her new album with The Wayward Band, Big Machine, today on Topic Records.

Eliza first assembled the 12-piece band in 2013 to explore and celebrate her long and varied career in folk music.

The diverse material includes a trio of contemporary songs, led by Eliza’s own You Know Me, where she addresses the migrant crisis and notions of hospitality, in the company of MC Dizraeli. She then covers Ewan MacColl’s radio ballad The Fitter’s Song and reworks Rory MacLeod’s Hug You Like A Mountain, re-imagined here as a duet with Teddy Thompson.

Support comes from Marry Waterson and David A Jaycock who are known for their stunning, atmospheric and lyrical song writing and performance particularly. For Marry too this is a hometown gig as she too is from Robin Hood’s Bay.

