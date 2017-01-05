Award-winners Said the Maiden head to Pavilion

An award-winning folk band have announced a live show at Whitby Pavilion for this year.

Said The Maiden will perform tracks from their new EP Of Maids and Mariners in the Pavilion’s Theatre on Sunday November 19.

The band is made up of are Jess Distill, Hannah Elizabeth and Kathy Pilkinton. Three friends who discovered a mutual love of folk music when they reunited several years after spending their school years together in St. Albans, Hertfordshire.

From tentatively performing a few songs at their local Redbourn Folk club in 2012 and later being asked to appear at one of the club’s guest nights, the group soon secured support and headline slots at folk clubs and festivals around the country. This has led to opportunities to support many artists including the Fisherman’s Friends, Jim Moray, Megson, Martin Carthy, Sam Carter and Hannah James.

They were also honoured to joiniddler Dave Swarbrick on a UK solo tour and released their debut album A Curious Tale.

Said The Maiden was awarded Bristol Folk Festival’s Isambard Folk Award in 2015, and as a result opened for folk super-group the Full English at the 2015 Bristol Folk Festival. They were also voted ‘Best Act’ by the public at the Great British Folk Festival’s Introducing Stage for the festival’s opening night.

From soaring acapella harmonies and fresh new arrangements of traditional songs, to their own compositions inspired by sea songs and shanties, this live folk evening is not to be missed.

Tickets on (01947) 458899.