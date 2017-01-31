Alistair to announce festival line up at Whitby club gig

Alistair Griffin will play the Friendship Rowing Club as part of a UK tour that takes him from Glasgow to London stopping off in Whitby next month.

The Castleton singer who released new album The Boy, The Rocket And The World played to a sell out crowd in the summer at his new festival Whitby Rising. He’ll make his solo return at the Friendship ahead of announcing this years line-up for the festival.

Alistair said: “It’ll be great to play in Whitby again. Last summer’s festival was a lot fun and we’ve got a big announcement on the way. I’ll be playing some new songs and songs people know well. Be great to see a few familiar faces at the Friendship.”

Alistair plays the Friendship Rowing Club on Friday March 31 at 9pm with support act from 7.30pm. Tickets available at Abigail’s in Flowergate.