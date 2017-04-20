Alistair’s music festival is definitely on the rise

Whitby Rising Music Festival is back for its second year on a bigger site, Stripes Farm in Hawsker Lane.

This year you can camp to get the full festival experience.

This family-friendly festival is organised by local singer-songwriter Alistair Griffin who wants to bring great music to Whitby, a place where he went to school, and somewhere he regularly visits.

“There’s lots going on in Whitby in the summer, but nothing quite like this. It’s a chance to shine a light on Whitby for its talent, its character and its culture. As we look to grow the festival the community will always be at the heart of the event,” he said.

This year the festival has more of everything. More stuff to do, more things to eat and drink, more music to listen to and get involved with, more children’s fun and more room.

There will be lots of entertainment to keep the young ones busy with bubble parties, climbing walls, face painting, bouncy castles, glitter art, five-a-side, mini discos, pirate tales and more to be announced.

For grown ups there will be tjhe Prosecco Bar, a Whitby Rising Ale courtesy of Whitby Brewery, henna tattoos, a karaoke tent and festival stalls.

The musical line up is headlined once more by Alistair with acts from near and far delivering a day packed full of music. The event is on Saturday July 22 and doors open at 11am.

“Putting on a festival is a big task, but we’re ready to work hard to make it a success. But you do need everyone pulling for you, so we’re keen for everyone to get behind the festival in its early years to build it together,” said Alistair.

“We’re after volunteers for marshalling and car park duty and a clear up crew! In exchange for a few hours’ labour, you can get a free ticket for the festival and we’ll throw in a bacon sarnie or some beers.”

The Whitby Rising Cup will once more be up for grabs at a pre-festival crazy golf tournament.

There are a limited number of free tickets for 12 and unders.

This year the festival is raising money for Wet Wheels, a charity providing disabled people with the chance to access the sea using specially modified, fully accessible powerboats.

Tickets available from www.thelittleboxoffice.com/WhitbyRising and also from Abigails in Flowergate.

Volunteer and stalls contact whitbyrising@hotmail.com