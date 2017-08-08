Morrisons to sell UK's longest sausage roll

Have your say

Yorkshire supermarket chain Morrisons has launched the UK's longest sausage roll.

The foot-long, £1 pastry treat has now hit the shelves at stores across the country.

The product weighs nearly half a kilo, and the Bradford-based company claims it is double the length of major high-street competitors' sausage rolls.

They're freshly baked every day and are served on a special tray rather than in the traditional paper bag.

The savoury treat was created after customers demanded a bigger version of the pastry classic. Its launch has been timed to coincide with the start of the new football season.