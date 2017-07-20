EXCLUSIVE: Libertines reveal fans may get sneak preview of new songs at Sheffield's Tramlines

Tramlines headliners The Libertines today revealed their fourth album is due out next Spring but lucky fans might get a sneak preview of new songs in Sheffield.

The chart-topping alternative indie icons - reunited in 2014 after one of pop's most infamous fall outs - are definitely promising sing-along hits to celebrate their 20th anniversary year when they headline the festival main stage tomorrow night (Fri, July 21).

Fan favourites are the likes of Can't Stand Me Now, What Became of the Likely Lads and Don't Look Back Into The Sun.

In an exclusive chat - which you can hear below - The Libertines' drummer Gary Powell told how they have been working on new material for their eagerly awaited fourth album and festival-goers just might get an early preview of new songs.

LISTEN: Hear The Libertines drummer Gary Powell's full interview with Graham Walker - CLICK HERE.

Gary said: "I'm charged with sorting out the set lists for most shows. There will be, for the most part, all the hits and everybody can have a good old fashioned sing-along.

"But we are actually in the process of writing a new album.

"There's always the possibility of sneaking in a little bit of something new just for people to get to grips with whatever direction that we will be taking next, to keep people as emotionally engaged as we possibly can.

"The new album is due out in the Spring next year."

He added: "Tramlines will be a lot of fun and hilarity, in a blanket of emotionally charged dynamic music.

The Libertines. Photo: Roger Sargent.

"The Libertines are nothing without the support of our friends. I go as far as to call them friends because I don't believe we actually have fans as much as we have people who are part of the whole journey."

They will take the spotlight on the Ponderosa main stage to launch the ninth annual three day Tramlines festival. Opening the stage will be Sheffield's hotly-tipped indie quartet Liberty Ship.

The Libertines were formed in 1997 by frontmen and songwriters Pete Doherty and Carl Barât. Bassist John Hassall and drummer Gary have been members for most of the band's recording career.

In spite of critical and commercial success the band's music was often eclipsed by internal conflicts before they split up in 2004.

Arctic Monkeys fan Gary Powell describes Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure as a 'genius' lyricist and says to watch out for emerging Sheffield talent, including 'great new band' The Sherlocks. Listen to his full interview with Graham Walker.

But they reunited in 2014 and solo projects have helped to keep them together, explained Gary, who has recently also been playing drums for The Specials and in the past worked with Eddy Grant.

Doherty plays in Babyshambles, Barat fronts The Jackals, and Hassall describes his other band, psychedelic folk rock ensemble The April Rainers, as a change of scenery from The Libertines.

Gary says of putting the acrimonious split behind them: "We mended a lot of bridges and have grown up a lot. I would like to think at least we will all be amazing friends for the rest of our lives.

"But there's an unwritten rule about the Libs - you never know what's going to happen next."

He said they had been too busy since their reunion to make it to Tramlines but are excited to now be adding their performance to the city's musical legacy.

A huge fans of the city's Arctic Monkeys, he also described Sheffield's Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure as a 'genius' lyricist and praised emerging talent, including 'great new band' The Sherlocks.

FESTIVAL INFORMATION: Tramlines, Sheffield's city centre urban music festival, runs from Friday to Sunday, July 21 to 23, with around 70 acts and other headliners including Kano, All Saints and Primal Scream.

For details, including full line-ups, venues, stage times and more, see the official programme now a free interactive digital page-turning e-mag, with video and links - CLICK HERE.

For full details also check out the official Tramlines site at www.tramlines.org.uk.