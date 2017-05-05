Cinema listings

Your guide to what's on the big screen at cinemas across the region over the coming week.

Friday 5 May to Thursday 11 May

MALTON, THE PALACE CINEMA

Box Office 01653 600008/ Info. Booking Advised.

A Dog’s Purpose: Fri, Mon-Wed: 13.45, 17.00, 19.45. Thurs: 13.45, 16.15, 19.45. Sat & Sun: 14.00, 17.00, 20.10; Beauty And The Beast: Sat & Sun: 11.00, 15.30; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri, Mon-Wed: 16.45, 19.30. Thurs: 17.00. Sat & Sun: 13.45, 16.30, 19.30; The Boss Baby: Sat: 11.15, 13.30; The Sense Of An Ending: Fri, Mon-Wed: 17.30 (subtitled Tues). Thurs: 17.00. Sat & Sun: 18.00; Guardians Of The Galaxy 2: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 13.30. Thurs: 19.30; The Zookeeper’s Wife: Fri, Mon-Wed: 13.30, 19.45. Thurs: 13.30. Sat & Sun: 19.45.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE

01759 301547

Going In Style: Fri: 13.00, 19.30. Mon: 19.30.

YORK CITY SCREEN

0871 902 5726.

Mindhorn: Fri: 14.05, 16.15, 18.30, 20.45. Sat: 13.45, 15.55, 18.55, 21.15.Sun: 11.00, 16.15, 18.35, 21.00. Mon: 16.10, 18.15, 20.30. Tue: 13.25, 15.35, 17.45, 20.30. Wed: 13.30, 16.20, 18.35, 21.05. Thurs: 13.20, 18.15, 21.00. Mon & Wed: Big Scream; Lady Macbeth: Fri: 12.00 (subtitled ), 20.30. Sat: 11.30, 20.45. Sun: 20.45. Mon: 11.15, 18.40. Tues: 11.15, 20.00. Wed: 11.5, 20.40. Thurs: 11.30, 16.45; A Quiet Passion: Fri, Tues: 12.30. Sat, Sun: 13.25.Wed: 13.15. Thurs: 13.50; Alien Covenant: Thurs: 20.30; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri: 11.45, 14.45, 18.00, 21.05. Sat: 11.45, 14.50, 17.55, 21.00. Sun: 11.15, 14.20, 17.25, 20.30. Mon: 11.45, 14.50, 17.55, 21.00. tues: 11.45, 14.50, 18.00 (subtitled), 21.00. Wed: 11.45, 14.50, 17.55, 20.55. Thurs: 11.50, 14.55, 17.55, 21.15; Their Finest: Fri: 15.10, 17.45. Sat: 16.10, 18.10. Sun: 15.35, 18.15. Mon: 13.20, 15.55. Tues: 15.20. Wed: 15.35, 18.20. Thurs: 10.40, 15.30; Everything’s Roseie Prog 2: Fri: 11.30; The Lego Batman Movie: Sat: 10.30 (activities), 11.15 (film); Chinatown: Sun: 12.45; Those Who Jum: Sun: 10.45; King Arthur - Legend Of The Sword: Mon: 20.45; Neruda: Tues: 18.10.

SCARBOROUGH, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE

01723 370541

Fences: Fri: 14.45, 19.45. Sat: 14.00, 17.00, 20.00; Going In Style: Mon-Wed: 19.45. Wed: 13.45; Obsession: Wed: 19.00 .

WHITBY PAVILION

01947 604855

Going In Style: Tues, Wed: 19.30. Wed: 14.30 .

MIDDLESBROUGH CINEWORLD

0871 2208000

Alien Covenant IMAX: Daily: 12.10, 15.00, 17.50, 20.40; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 - IMAX 3D: Daily: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.30; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Sun: 11.00; Jawbone Live Q & A: Mon: 19.00; King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword 3D(Unlimited Card Screening): Wed: 20.00; Sleepless: Fri , Mon-Wed: 11.00, 14.00, 16.20, 18.40, 21.00. Sat & Sun: 11.40, 14.00, 16.20, 18.40, 21.00; The Promise: Fri: 11.00, 13.30. Sun: 16.10. Mon-Wed: 11.00, 16.10. Wed: 11.00, 16.00; A Dog’s Purpose: Fri , Mon-Wed: 12.50, 15.20, 17.45, 20.10 (subtitled Mon). Sat & Sun: 10.20, 12.50, 15.20, 17.45, 20.10; Unlocked: Fri: , Mon-Wed: 11.00, 13.20, 15.50, 18.20, 20.50. Sat & Sun: 13.20, 15.50, 18.20, 20.50; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 3D: Daily: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.30; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Sat & Sun: 10.45. Daily: 12.15, 13.45, 15.15, 16.00, 16.45, 18.15, 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.00, 21.15. Mon-Wed: 19.45 (subtitled Thurs); Their Finest: Fri: 11.05, 16.30. Sat: 16.10. Sun: 19.30. Mon-Wed: 11.05, 13.20, 19.30. Wed: 11.05, 13.20; Fast & Furious 8: Fri: & Sat: 11.40, 14.40, 17.40, 20.40. Sun-Wed: 11.00, 14.00, 17.00, 20.00; Going In Style: Fri, Mon-Wed: 11.00, 13.30; The Boss Baby: Fri , Mon-Wed: 12.20, 14.45, 17.10. Sat & Sun: 11.00, 12.20, 13.30, 14.45, 17.10; Peppa Pig. My First Cinema Experience:Sat & Sun: 10.50; Beauty & The Beast: Daily: 11.20, 14.20, 17.20, 20.20; Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion: Fri-Wed: 19.15; Sing: Sat & Sun: 10.00; Alvin And The Chipmunks - The Road Chip: Sat & Sun: 10.10; King Arthur - Legned Of The Sword: Wed & Wed: 20.30; NT Live - Obsession: Wed: 19.00.