Cinema listings

Your guide to what's on the big screen across the region this week.

Friday April 14 to Thursday April 20

Scarborough Plaza

01723 507567

Boss Baby (U): Daily at 1pm and 6pm. Beauty And The Beast (PG): Daily at 10.30am. Fast And Furious 8 (12A): Daily at 3.30pm and 8.30pm.

Scarborough, Stephen Joseph Theatre

01723 370541

Dancer: Tues: 19.45.

Bridlington Forum

01262 676767

Fate of the Furious: Daily: 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30; Peppa Pig. My First Cinema Experience: Daily: 12.00; The Boss Baby: Daily: 16.00, 18.30; The Boss Baby 3D: Daily: 13.45; Ghost In A Shell 3D: Daily: 20.30; Smurfs. The Lost Village: Daily: 11.00, 17.00; Beauty And the Beast: Daily: 14.00, 20.00.

Beverley Parkway

01482 968090.

Fast & Furious 8: Fri - Wed: 10.45, 14.45, 17.50, 20.15, Thurs: 12.45, 14.45, 17.50, 20.15; Table 19: Fri: 12.20, 17.55, Sat - Mon: 12.20, 17.50, Tues: 17.50, 20.45, Wed: 12.10, 17.50, Thurs: 16.00, 18.00 (Subtitled); The Salesman (with English subtitles): Fri - Sun: 19.45, Mon: 17.20, Wed:1630; Going In Style: Fri - Wed: 16.00, Mon: 17.20, Wed: 16.30, Thurs: 12.20, 18.20, 20.45; Elle (French with English subtitles): Sat: 19.45; The Boss Baby 3D: Mon, Tues: 18.05, Thurs: 17.50; The Boss Baby: Fri - Sun: 10.00, 13.00, 15.30, 17.20, Mon, Tues: 10.00, 13.00, 15.30, Wed: 10.00, 13.00, 15.30, 17.10, Thurs: 10.00, 13.10, 15.30; Peppa Pig. My First Cinema Experience: Fri - Wed: 10.30, 12.30, Thurs: 10.00, 12.00; Smurfs. The Lost Village: Fri - Sun: 13.45, Mon, Wed, Thurs: 10.00, 13.45, Tues, Wed: 11.00, 13.45; Ghost in The Shell: Fri, Sat, Mon, Thurs: 20.40, Sun: 18.00, Tues: 16.00; Power Rangers: Fri, Sat: 14.30, Tues: 13.15, Thurs: 12.20; Life: Fri, Sat: 18.05, Sun: 20.40; A Quiet Passion: Sun, Mon: 14.30, Wed: 13.45, Thurs: 20.10; Beauty & The Beast 3D: Fr: 11.00, Sat - Tues: 10.00, 15.15, Wed: 10.00, Thurs: 17.00; Beauty & The Beast: Fri: 14.00, 17.00, 20.00, Sat - Wed: 11.15, 14.15, 17.15, 20.00, Thurs: 10.00 (HOH Subtitled): 14.00, 15.45, 20.00; Kong Skull Island: Fri: 20.25, Sat - Tues: 12.25, 20.25, Wed: 14.20, Thurs: 15.20; Little Penguins. Robsinson Crusoe: Sat, Sun: 10.15; Senior. Live By Night and Jackie: Thurs: 10.30; Mystery Movie Monday: Mon: 20.15; All’Opera - La Gazza Ladra: Tues: 19.00; The Australian Ballet. Coppelia: Wed: 19.30; NT Live. Rosencrantz & Gildensern Are Dead: Thurs: 19.00.

Whitby Pavilion

01947 604855

Beauty and The Beast: Fri: 14.30, Sat: 14.30, Sun:14.30,Mon: 14.30, Tues: 14.30, Wed: 14.30, 19.30.

York Reel

01509 221155

Beauty And The Beast: Daily: 11.00, 14.00, 17.00, 20.10; The Boss Baby: Daily: 11.00, 13.20, 15.40, 18.00; Fast & Furious 8: Daily: 18.30, 20.50, Tues (Subtitled): 18.30; Peppa Pig. My First Cinema Experience: Daily: 10.10, 12.10; Smurfs. The Lost Village: Daily: 14.10, 16.20; Table 19: Daily: 20.20; Trolls (Kids): Daily: 10.00 .

Malton, The Palace Cinema

Box Office 01653 600008/ Info. Booking Advised.

Beauty and the Beast: Fri, Mon, Thur: 13.45, 19.30, Sat, Sun: 13.30, 19.30, Wed, Thurs: 13.30;

Boss Baby: 2D: Mon, Tue: 11.00, 14.00, 17.00, Sat, Sun: 13.00, 15.15, 16.30, Wed, Thurs: 11.00, 14.00, 16.15; Fast and Furious: Fri, Mon, Tues: 16.30, 19.45, Sat, Sun: 19.45; Going in Style: Sat, Sun: 17.15, Wed, Thurs: 16.20, 18.15, 20.15; Smurfs. The Lost Village: Fri, Mon, Thurs: Fri, Mon - Thurs: 11.15; Fast & Furious 8 (Screen 3): Fri, Mon, Tues: 11,00, 13.45, Sat, Sun: 13.00, 17.30, Wed, Thurs: 11.00, 13.45, 16.30; Going in Style (Screen 3): Fri, Mon, Tues: 16.20, 18.15 (Subtitled for HOH), 2015, Sat, Sun: 15.35, 20.15.



Middlesbrough Cineworld

0871 2208000

Fast and Furious 8: Fri - Wed: 11.40, 14.50, 18.00, 21.10, Fri - Sat: 10.30, 11.40, 13.40, 14.50, 15.50, 16.50, 17.20, 18.00, 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.10, Sun: 10.30, 11.40, 13.40, 14.50, 15.50, 16.50, 17.20, 18.00, 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.10, Mon - Wed: 10.30, 11.40, 13.40, 14.50, 15.50, 16.50, 16.50, 17.20, 18.00, 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.10, Thurs: 10.30, 11.40, 13.40, 14.50, 15.50, 16.50, 17.20, 18.00, 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.31, 21.10;The Boss Baby: Daily: 10.00, 10.40, 12.10, 13.10, 14.40, 15.40, 18.10; Peppa Pig - My First Cinema Experience: Daily: 10.30, 12.30, 14.30, 16.30; Going in Style: Fri, Sat: 15.10, 17.10, 20.10, Sun: 15.10, 17.10, 20.10, Mon - Thurs: 15.10, 17.10, 20.10; Table 19: Fri - Wed: 18.30; Ghost in The Shell: Fri - Sun: 12.20, 17.40, 20.20, Mon: 12.20, 17.40, 20.20, Tues - Thurs: 12.20, 17.40, 20.20; Smurfs - The Lost Village: Daily: 10.00, 12.45, 15.00; Power Rangers: Fri - Wed: 10.00, 13.00, 17.15, 20.50, Thurs: 10.00, 13.00, 17.15, 20.40; Beauty And The Beast: Daily: 10.20, 11.20, 12.30, 13.20, 14.20, 15.20, 16.20, 18.20, 19.40; Get Out: Daily: 21.20; Kong - Skull Island: Fri - Wed: 20.40; The Lego Batman Movie: Daily: 10.15; M4J. Storks: Daily: 10.00.

