On this day in Yorkshire 1989

Police all set to man ambulances

POLICE now Seem certain to be running some emergency ambulance services in Yorkshire by the Weekend.

Ambulance Workers today started to step up their action over pay - and health chiefs said there were immediate indications of worsening problems which will build up within days to hit emergency and routine services.

West Yorkshire is likely to be worst-hit and the first area where police are called in. But police in North Yorkshire are also on stand-by,

Police are refusing to give details of how they will cover emergency services, except to confirm that they are prepared.

They are unlikely to attempt to use health service ambulances. Health chiefs expect police vehicles to be brought in.

Ambulance crews have been operating a ban on overtime and rest-day Working for six Weeks.

Escalation in the Yorkshire region includes imposition of a strict 89-hour week rather than the 40 now worked. And it is that action which is expected to bring services to crisis point.

The Yorkshire Regional Health Authority said West Yorkshire services were under greatest strain in the region. A spokesman said:

“We shall attempt as far as possible to maintain accident and emergency cover using our own resources, but the situation is looking increasingly difficult towards the weekend.”

