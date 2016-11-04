On this day in Yorkshire 1948: Mischief Night Vandals tore up 2,000 Plants

Mischief Night hooligans caused hundreds of pounds’ damage in York.

In Hull Road Park, 2,000 spring flowering plants were uprooted, and bowling greens churned up.

Police were called by 999 to private property. The brigade put out a blaze started by a firework in a Bishopthorpe Road pillar box. Some letters were destroyed. Fire also damaged a store shed in Falsgrave Crescent.

Quiet in Leeds

Leeds had one of its quietest Mischief Nights ever Chief Constable Barnett said today, and damage was considerably less than in past years, extra specials and police being on duty.

Of 60 calls to 999 in 24 hours, 22 concerned mischief happenings including:-

Mrs. Hannah Longbottom (62). Poole Road. Cross Gates, fell downstairs in hurrying to the front door to catch a gang of youths. She is in the Infirmary with a broken arm.

Broken milk bottles scattered about some roads, particularly in Burley.

Danger lamp removed from road repairs in Roxholme Grove, Harehills.

Paint thrown at house doors in Little Woodhouse Street and Headingley.

Wall pulled down in Garmont Road, Potternewton.

Gates removed.

Fireworks put through letter boxes.

Bonfire Night shoppers queued in Briggate, where a hawker was selling sparklers at 2s a dozen.

