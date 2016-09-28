On this day in Yorkshire 1942

Wartime news of the North

Rural Pennies

Since the institution the rural pennies section of the Red Cross Agriculture Fund, the villagers and rural folk of England and Wales have contributed £257.986. The leading county figure is £21,270 from Yorkshire.

Free Austrians

The Free Austrian Movement held a meeting in Leeds on Saturday, to wind up the “ Austrians for Britain” campaign. The Free Austrian Movement is organising a collection of signatures of men who would willing to join an Austrian Fighting Force if it were formed. There has already been eager response.

Vestments for Cruiser Chaplain

The Society of St. Wilfrid, Bradford, has sent two sets of vestments (white and red) to the Chaplain of H.M.S. Aurora, the cruiser adopted by Bradford.

York D.F.C.

Pilot Officer Robert M. Horsley, who has been awarded the D.F.C., is the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Horsley, of Grantham Drive. York. He now instructing overseas, after a long spell of operational flying.

Rose Hips Depot

Collecting rose hipsis a form of national service which has been undertaken by several voluntary bodies such as the W.V.S., Women Institutes, Girl Guides and Boy Scouts; but, as Mr. G. A. Nelson, who runs the Leeds Collecting Depot at 1, Caledonian Road (‘phone 25581) points out, anyone who can get hoid of a supply can help by forwarding them to him.

Organists in Leeds

Hudderslield and District Organists’ Association and the Leeds and District Organists’ Association, assisted by the choristers of Leeds Parish Church, on Saturday gave an organ and vocal recital in the Parish Church. Leeds.

Dr. Melville Cook, organist of the Parish Church and now serving in the Army, was home on active service leave and presided at the organ. There was also an organ recital at Holy Trinity Church by Mr. R F. Tong. and a visit to the organ at Mill Hill Chapel, where the organist is Mr. W. J. Needham.

Teacher’s War Allowances

York Education Committee have decided to accept Lord Soulby’s award to school teachers for revised war allowances. The addition for the ensuing nine months will involve a supplementary estimate for £6,362

