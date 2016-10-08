On this day in Yorkshire 1941

Wartime news of the North

LADYBIRD COMMANDER

Commander John Fulford Blackburn, who lived in Harrogate some years ago, has been awarded a Bar to the D.S.O. “for courage and coolness when his ship was sunk by enemy action.”

He was in command of the gunboat H.M.S. Ladybird which was sunk in Tobruk Harbour by divebombers.

Road Accidents- Appeal

During last month three people were killed on the roads of Huddersfield, five seriously injured, and 26 slightly injured. The Chief Constable (Mr. James Chadwick) views the position with some concern, and appeals to motorists and pedestrians, both of whom are equally responsible, he says, to assist bringing about an improvement.

To Open A.T.C. Headquarters

Mr. J. F. Wolfenden, Director of Pre-Entry Training at the Air Ministry, will open the new neadquarters of the Halifax A.T.C. on October 25.

This was announced at a meeting of the Halifax A.T.C. Committee, presided over by the Mayor of Halifax, Mr. Norman Winter, yesterday.

Chinese Found Hanged

A Chinese named Hoong Tyng Hing was found hanged in a carriage in a train which arrived in Leeds City Station from Hull late last night.

Collided With Back of Car

At a Hebden Bridge inquest, yesterday, on Vincent H. E. Newell (39), cotton cloth manufacturer, of Todmorden, a verdict was recorded that he died from multiple fractures of the skull, received when he collided with the back of a motor-car when riding a motor cycle early on Sunday.

“STARLIT“ CITY

Sheffield is one of the best “starlit” towns in the country. At present it has 25,000 starlight street lamps, the maximum amount of illumination as allowed by the Ministry of Home Security.

Waterloo Relics Stolen

At last night’s meeting of Wakefield City Council an appeal was made for the return of two pistols and an old bayonet, relics of the Battle Waterloo, stated to have been stolen from the City Museum.

Oldest Couple

Probably the oldest couple in the Bronte country, Mr. and Mrs. J. Pedley, South View, Haworth, were yesterday visited by the Mayor and Mayoress of Kelghley (Alderman and Mrs. J. Denby). Mrs. Pedley was 90 on Monday and Mr. Pedley was 87 yesterday.

Transfer of Ambulance Service

Keighley Town Council last night approved the proposed transfer of the ambulance service from the Fire Brigade to the Health Department for the duration of the war.

Mirfield Savings Effort

Mirfield War Savings Committee last night decided to hold a Warship Week in the town from February 7 to 14. The Chairman (Mr. H. W. Wills) suggested that street group secretaries should make special efforts to double their membership figures.

Aim £3O; Raised £761

In Keighley’s recent war savings drive, Stanbury Council School, whose objective was £3O (the cost of 20 stretchers), raised over £761.

