On this day in Yorkshire 1916: Rewards for plucky Scarborough boys

Young people of the region honoured

Interesting presentations were made by the Chairman of the the North Riding Bench Magistrates (Mr, F. Baker), at Scarborough, yesterday, to three boys who exhibited conspicuous bravery on the occasion of the Cayton bathing fatality on August 31st, when Miss Alice M. Thompson, Scarborough, lost her life.

Both the Royal Humane Society and the Carnegie Hero Trust acknowledged the services of Frank Williams (14), Woodhurst, Road, Scarborough, and Reginald Lewis (14), Sandford, Scalby Road, Scarborough, and the Trust also made a presentation to John Thompson (14), 11, Avenue Road, Scarborough, who, in attempting to rescue his sister, nearly lost his own life.

Williams received the bronze medal and parchment certiticate of the Royal Humane Society and a silver watch from the Carnegie Trust; Lewis was awarded a parchment certificate and watch, and Thompson received a silver watch.

It was announced that Miss Doris Annie Blakeley, of Castleford Road. Normanton, who took part in the work of rescue, would, at the next meeting of the Normanton Urban District Council, receive the Society’s certificate and gold wristlet watch from the Carnegie Trust.

