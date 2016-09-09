Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday September 9

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The DJooks. Superb folk and blues musicians, 9pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Keith Swales.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Open mic night, 8.30pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Acoustic Sets (Ross Dransfield), 9.15pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

WHITBY PAVILION THEATRE: Veterans of Variety, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Northern Broadsides presents When We Are Married, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coffee Dances with Howard Beaumont, starts 10.30am ends 12.30pm.





Saturday September 10

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Adam Dawson.

THE FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: 2 Bob - highly entertaining lively fiddle and guitar duo from York, 9.30pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Stereo Jacks (vocal duo), 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Sugar Licks (classic rock trio), 9.15pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

WHITBY PAVILION THEATRE: Whitby Country Music Festival, 12.30pm.

WHITBY PAVILION THEATRE: Roy Chubby Brown, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Northern Broadsides presents When We Are Married, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

ST HELEN’S AND ALL SAINTS’ CHURCH, WYKEHAM: Concert featuring operatic favourites from Mozart to Verdi with the Piccalilli Opera Company, 7pm.





Sunday September 11

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma. Newcastle’s acoustic hero - great musician and entertainer, 2-5pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Simon and Garfunkel Story, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Sensational Sixties Night with Legend and Five Divide, 7.30pm.

EVENT

SCARBOROUGH FAIR COLLECTION, LEBBERSTON: Silent movie spectacular - Harold Lloyd’s Safety Last, 2.30pm, accompanied by Howard Beaumont playing the “Mighty” Wurlitzer.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, MOORS CENTRE, DANBY: Exhibition Natural Selection. Angela Chalmers, David Chalmers, Janine Baldwin and Lindsey Tyson interpret the beauty of the North Yorkshire landscape in their own individual style. Also showing Presence and Absence. The dramatic interplay between moor and coast has been a lifelong presence in Sandra Storey's artwork. Inspired by the exhibits in Whitby Museum. Both exhibitions run until 27 September. Open 10am to 5pm daily. Free admission. Meet the artists on Saturday 10 September from 12pm-3pm.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sue Slack exhibition of Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, runs until 8 October. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show - Moors and Coast, runs to 30 September. Open 9am-5pm weekdays, 10am-4pm Saturdays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Scarborough's story, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ST JAMES’ ART CENTRE, SCARBOROUGH: Exhibition - Threads of our lives is the latest display of textile work by Christine Heath. Runs until 11 September. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 2pm-4pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is Seat by Pippa Hale. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailors farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.

