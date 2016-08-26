Your guide to what's on this bank holiday weekend.

Friday 26 August

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Snatch, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Acoustic Sets (Ross Dransfield), 9.15pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Folk Week.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough legend, Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling, adapted by Vicky Ireland. Performances in the McCarthy at 11am, 2.15pm and 6.45pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Cloughton Rat Pack featuring King Willy’s Big Band, proceeds to local charities, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Sherlock Holmes - The House of the Baskervilles, 2.30pm and 7pm.

ESK VALLEY THEATRE, GLAISDALE: Educating Rita by Willy Russell, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rent, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby Folk Week

PEASHOLM PARK, SCARBOROUGH: Legendary Scarborough Spa Orchestra performs a stunning outdoor firework concert. Tickets are available from The Spa Box Office 01723 821888.

MUSIC

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coffee Dances with Howard Beaumont, starts 10.30am ends 12.30pm.



Saturday 27 August

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

THE TOW BAR, CAYTON: Domino ( fun day in the garden, loads of races fun and games bouncy castle barbeque, bungee run comp lots more).

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Nowhere Now (4 piece popular covers), 9.15pm.

BUCCANEER, FILEY: Sammi Lee.

RAILWAYMEN’S CLUB, SCARBOROUGH. Wayne.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: No Regrets.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: The Soul Bros - Blues Brothers tribute, 9pm.

THE FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: 6pm Gourmet barbecue picnic in the garden, 8.30pm Classic 60s, 70s and country music. Both in aid of Parkinsons UK.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Lakeside Soul Club, 8.30pm to midnight.

CELLARS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Mick Wheeler’s Bop Street band, 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

SCARBOROUGH SPA GRAND HALL: Showaddywaddy, 7.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Captain Cracker and the hunt for hidden treasure, 2pm.

WHITBY PAVILION THEATRE: Beatles for Sale, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The World Goes Round, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, performances in the Round at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling, adapted by Vicky Ireland. Performances in the McCarthy at 11am, 2.15pm and 6.45pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Rowlies Academy of Dance present Musical Mashup, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Sherlock Holmes - The House of the Baskervilles, 2.30pm and 7pm.

ESK VALLEY THEATRE, GLAISDALE: Educating Rita by Willy Russell, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rent, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SEAMER METHODIST CHURCH: Organ concert with Richard Heal plus Seamer singing for fun choir, 7.30pm.

THE EARTHBEAT CENTRE, SALTBURN: Saltburn Blues Club present singer songwriter Michael Chapman with support from Jilly Riley, 7.30pm.

EVENT

HARBOURSIDE, SCARBOROUGH: Haunted Walks Scarborough, lower town tour, 8pm. Walks depart from opposite the Harbour Bar. Telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.

Sunday 28 August

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES,SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE TOW BAR, CAYTON: Race Night.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Forgefest 2016 - charity, family fun and music festival, 12pm until late.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Mick Gale - 60s/70s, 3pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Stereo Jacks, 8pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The World Goes Round, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, performances in the Round at 3pm.

MUSIC

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Morning concert with Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Afternoon concert with Spa Orchestra, 2.30pm

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Elvis - On world tour with Tony Skingle, 7.30pm.



Monday 29 August

PUBS

THE TOW BAR, CAYTON: Gem n Nikki.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Billy Pearce Laughter Show 2016, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Styletrax Productions present Aladdin, 2pm.

ESK VALLEY THEATRE, GLAISDALE: Educating Rita by Willy Russell, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Teddy Bears’ Picnic with Spa Orchestra, 11am.

GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Evening concert with Spa Orchestra, 7.45pm

SPA, SCARBOROUGH: Elvis - On world tour with Tony Skingle, 7.30pm.

SOUTH CLIFF METHODIST CHURCH, SCARBOROUGH: Summer concert - Bridlington Beat, 7.45pm.

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday menu with music, Julie Edwards and Kevin Dearden, 6.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, MOORS CENTRE, DANBY: . Exhibition All Around Us. Wildlife artist Coral Rose captures the energy and beauty of rural life. Working predominately in pastel, and focussing on detail and light, she portrays traditional subjects in a recognisable contemporary style. Runs until 4 September. Open 10am to 5pm daily, (9.30am-5pm in August).

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Ryedale Festival Exhibition, Charlotte Timm and friends, papercuts, runs until 2 September. Open daily.

NUNNINGTON HALL, HELMSLEY: Exhibition of some very special illustrations of the famous dancing white mouse, Angelina Ballerina. Runs until 4 September. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11am-5pm and Mondays during school holidays.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jean Hobson exhibition of Sea to City colourful images of Scarborough and Manchester, runs to 3 September. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes); Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, 7 September-8 October.

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show - Moors and Coast, runs to 30 September. Open 9am-5pm weekdays, 10am-4pm Saturdays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE: Scarborough's story, August to September, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

GREJCZIK GALLERY, HANOVER ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: First anniversary exhibition. Stars Come to Scarborough - Light - Astronomy inspired art by Tina Mammoser at Grejczik Gallery. Exhibition continues through 28 August. Open 12-5pm Thursday to Saturday.

ST JAMES’ ART CENTRE, SCARBOROUGH: Exhibition - Threads of our lives is the latest display of textile work by Christine Heath. Runs from 1 September to 11 September. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 2pm-4pm.

PICTURESQUE GALLERY, ST JOHN’S ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Exhibition of art from local artist Dav White, runs until 2 September, open 9.30am until 5.30pm Mon Sat. Free entry.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

NATIONAL TRUST VISITOR CENTRE, OLD COASTGUARD STATION, ROBIN HOOD’S BAY: An exhibition of watercolours, drawings and prints of this famous part of the Yorkshire Coast by Tony Clegg. Runs from Saturday 27 August to Saturday 3 September. Free entry.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: The artwork of BTEC and A-level Art students of Caedmon College, Whitby is currently on display. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailors farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.

