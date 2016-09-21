More than 100kg of the finest chocolate is being used to produce the showpieces and petit fours as three Michelin-star chefs create a spectacular meal at Scarborough Spa.

They will be joined by chefs from Michelin-star restaurants and one of the world’s most respected Master Sommeliers – all former students of Yorkshire Coast College, some from the days when it was called Scarborough Technical College.Andrew Pern, James MacKenzie, Paul Welburn, Martel Smith and Anthony Gascoigne will present a unique dinner and renowned Master Sommelier Ronan Sayburn will provide expert advice on the wines for each course.

Date:16th October 2014, Picture James Hardisty, (JH1005/67j) The Star Inn, High Street, Harome, near Helsmley, North Yorkshire, has regained its Michelin star status for 2015. Pictured Andrew Pern, chef and owner of the Gastropub.

Callebaut, the Belgian chocolate manufacturer, has donated 120kg via top chocolatier Andrew Thwaite who will be at YCC working with hospitality learners and staff to produce the table centre pieces. He will be joined by former head of hospitality Ken Allanson – the man who taught all the Michelin chefs in advanced cookery.

The occasion will take place Thursday 13 October 13 7pm-11pm, capping off Scarborough Engineering Week.

Tickets are available now.Call Hannah Allen on (01723) 357880 or email hannah.allen@siv.org.uk and log on to chefsspectacular.co.uk for the menu.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Top chefs’ chocolate glitz Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...