This is a gem of a property, hidden away in a sheltered position, yet just off the promenade, in the village of Sandsend, one of the most desirable locations on the Heritage Coast.

The property has been newly renovated and refurbished to reach its present outstanding level, having a high standard of fixtures and fittings throughout with nothing left out.

The accommodation has a bright modern feel comprising fully fitted kitchen with the full range of integral appliances, spacious lounge which opens out onto the stunning patio and rear garden, first floor bedroom and large second room, house bathroom and a further double bedroom and en-suite above.

The secluded private rear garden, which has views to the sea, has been newly terraced to provide that all important outdoor space, a real sun trap sheltered from the colder winds, whilst also being designed to be very low maintenance.

With the beach just a few short steps away, all of Sandsend’s amenities close at hand and Whitby just a few miles along the golden beach this really is one to view, whether looking for a permanent home or holiday cottage.

Please note under the terms of a restrictive covenant, no commercial holiday letting is allowed.

Contact Astins on 01947 821122 for more details or to book a viewing.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Property: The Parade, Sandsend, near Whitby, offers in excess of £425,000 Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...