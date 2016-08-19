Property: Old Blacksmith’s Arms, High Hawsker, Whitby, £595,000

The Old Blacksmith’s Arms is a substantial period property which comprises the main family home and two adjoining holiday cottages set within half an acre of gardens located in the North Yorks Moors National Park.

The property was formerly the village pub and was converted into a residential home in the 1970s, with the current owner’s doing the majortiy of the refurbishmnents in the 1990s and converting agricultural buildings into the holiday cottages.

The main family home has three reception rooms, a traditional country kitchen with a utility, five bedrooms, family bathroom and shower room all benefitting from gas central heating and double-glazing throughout.

The two adjoing cottages are of a similar design with an openplan kitchen/lounge and bathroom downstairs and a double bedroom with a separate WC upstairs. Both have their own separate services with gas central heating and double-glazing.

The cottages provide an attractive income to the owner and would be suited to a similar commercial venture or provide flexible annexe accommodation to the main house for relatives or guests.

Outside there are generous gardens which amount to half an acre and comprise a gravelled terraced patio area overlooking the ornamental pond and garden.

To the rear of the plot there is a kitchen garden and greenhouses which offer the possibility of a smallholding. There is also a detached garage/workshop and other outbuildings.

This property is located between the two popular coastal resorts of Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

Internal viewing is highly recommend to fully appreciate the scale of this property and its idylic setting.

Contact Jacksons Property Sevice on 01947 606111 for more details.

