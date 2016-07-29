Nestled in a beautiful elevated position, with an outlook which stretches for miles over the surrounding rolling countryside to the sea beyond, you will find Middlethorpe.

Sitting on a plot of approximately two and a half acres this charming stone-built house boasts six bedrooms, a huge garage and stunning landscaped gardens.

The ground floor briefly comprises an entrance porch leading into a large entrance hallway from where there are doors opening into a downstairs-cloakroom, a useful storage cupboard, a contemporary fitted kitchen from where there is access into a light and airy dining room, with double doors opening into a lovely spacious lounge, which has a conservatory to the side.

Also, a compact breakfast room, and two double bedrooms with both having the benefit of an en-suite shower rooms.

The first floor continues to impress with a modern family bathroom and four bedrooms of generous proportions, two have en-suite shower rooms.

Features include solid oak flooring, coving, modern white bathroom suites and a range of integral appliances to the kitchen.

Ample parking for several vehicles and a very large garage which measures over 34 feet in length.

The gorgeous front garden is made up of lawned areas, a decked seating area, pond and flower borders.

Lawned paddocks wrap around the side and rear of the house. It would be easy to while away many an hour whilst admiring the truly breath-taking views.

The property is currently being used as a successful bed and breakfast but would also make a perfect family home with no adjustment to the layout needed.

Contact Hendersons on 01947 602626 for more details or to book an appoinment to view.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Property: Middlethorpe, Fylingthorpe, £525,000 Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...